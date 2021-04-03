पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:मोदीजी के काम से अल्पसंख्यक समाज का आर्थिक पिछड़ापन दूर होगा : जमाल

मोतिहारी43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर भवन में अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के सम्मेलन में 27 जिलाध्यक्षों ने की शिरकत

भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के क्षेत्रीय कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन स्थानीय राजेंद्र नगर भवन में अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष मोहिबुल हक की अध्यक्षता व जिला मीडिया प्रभारी गुलरेज शहजाद के संचालन में हुआ। सम्मेलन में अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जमाल सिद्दीकी ने अपने उद्बोधन में कहा कि लालू जी ने मुसलमानों से मुहब्बत का दिखावा किया, उनके विकास की चिंता नहीं की। उन्होंने मुसलमानों के नाम पर चंद दलालों को ओहदा दे कर उसका ढिंढोरा पीटने के अलावा कुछ नहीं किया। लालटेन के दौर में बिहार के लोगों ने अंधेरा काटा है। उनके दौर में अपहरण,फिरौती और भ्रष्टाचार का कारोबार परवान चढ़ा। जमाल सिद्दीकी ने कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने सबका साथ सबका विकास के सूत्र को लेकर देश को विकास के रास्ते पर ले जाने का प्रण किया है। सभी धर्मों और सभी जातियों को देश के विकास की मुख्य धारा से हमारे प्रधानमंत्री ने जोड़ा है।
राजद में नेतृत्व देने की बात आई तो उन्हें सिर्फ पत्नी व बेटा नजर आया | उन्होंने कहा कि राजद में जब लालू जी के बाद नेतृत्व देने की बात आई तो उन्हें सिर्फ अपनी पत्नी व बेटा नजर आया। उनके यहां क्या ऐसा कोई दूसरा व्यक्ति नहीं था जिसके अंदर नेतृत्व क्षमता हो। राजद में जितने सक्षम नेता हैं उन्हें हाशिए पर डाल दिया गया। वे सभी लालू जी की परिवारवादी पार्टी के झोला ढोने वाले हो कर रह गये। जमाल सिद्दीकी ने अपने उद्बोधन में अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के लिये केंद्र सरकार द्वारा चलायी जा रही योजनाओं की विस्तार से चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि मोदी जी जिस प्रकार कार्य कर रहे हैं उससे निश्चित रूप से अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय का सामाजिक, राजनीतिक और आर्थिक पिछड़ापन दूर होगा।

अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के लोग देश के विकास में अहम भूमिका निभा रहे हैं
अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष तुफैल कादरी ने मोर्चा के उपस्थित जिलाध्यक्षों, प्रदेश पदाधिकारियों और कार्यकर्ताओं को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश देते हुए केंद्र सरकार की जनकल्याणकारी कार्यों की निशानदेही की। उक्त अवसर पर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष प्रकाश अस्थाना ने आगत अतिथियों का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि सत्याग्रह की धरती मोतिहारी में भाजपा अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा के साथ जुड़ कर अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के लोग देश की विकास के सपने को साकार करने में अपनी अहम भूमिका अदा कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा की मोतिहारी की कमिटी बिहार में अपना एक स्थान रखती है।

जिलाध्यक्षों को किया गया सम्मानित
इस क्षेत्रीय सम्मेलन में उत्तर बिहार के 27 जिलों के जिलाध्यक्षों के साथ बड़ी संख्या में नेता और कार्यकर्ताओं की उपस्थिति रही। कार्यक्रम में बड़ी संख्या में अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के लोगों ने भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। साथ ही 27 जिलों के जिलाध्यक्षों को पगड़ी, अंगवस्त्र, पुष्पगुच्छ और प्रतीक चिन्ह दे कर सम्मानित किया गया। मौके पर मोतिहारी विधायक सह पूर्व कला-संस्कृति मंत्री प्रमोद कुमार, गोविंदगंज विधायक सुनील मणि तिवारी, पूर्व राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा अब्दुर्रहमान, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष राजेन्द्र प्रसाद गुप्ता, पूर्व विधान पार्षद रामजी शर्मा, जिला महामंत्री डॉ.लालबाबू प्रसाद,प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष अल्पसंख्यक मोर्चा अब्दुल कलाम,मौलाना ताजुद्दीन,शाकिब जमानी, नौशाद अहमद, यूसुफ रसूल,नूर आलम, फिरोज आलम, माज अर्फी सहित बड़ी संख्या में नेता और कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

