चुनावी सभा:चीनी मिल खोलने का मोदी का वादा नहीं हुआ पूरा : तेजस्वी

मोतिहारी2 दिन पहले
  • नागेन्द्र राम के पक्ष में तेजस्वी की गायघाट उवि में चुनावी सभा

नेता प्रतिपक्ष तेजस्वी यादव ने मंगलवार को जिले में कई जगहों पर चुनावी सभाएं की। सभी जगहाें पर उनका निशाना राजग की सरकार पर था। हर जगह बेरोजगारी, भ्रष्टाचार व महंगाई को मुद्दा बना लोगों से कई लुभावने वादे किए। गायघाट उच्च विद्यालय के मैदान में मंगलवार को राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने महागठबंधन प्रत्याशी नागेन्द्र राम के पक्ष में सभा को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी सरकार बनी तो कैबिनेट की पहली बैठक में 10 लाख युवाओं को रोजगार दिया जाएगा।

नियोजित शिक्षकों को समान काम का समान वेतन एवं वेतनमान मिलेगा। सूबे में डबल इंजन की सरकार फेल हो चुकी है। उसको हटाना जरूरी है। डबल इंजन चाचा की सरकार ने युवाओं को बेरोजगार बना दिया। युवा पकौड़ा बेचने पर तैयार हैं। एनडीए सरकार ने रोजगार के नाम पर वोट लिया। लेकिन वोट लेकर युवाओं को बेरोजगार बना दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार से भुखमरी दूर करूंगा।

सरकार बनी तो रिक्त पड़े साढ़े चार लाख पदों पर नियुक्ति की जाएगी

प्रधानमंत्री पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि मोदीजी जब पिछले लोकसभा चुनाव में मोतिहारी आए थे तब उन्होंने कहा था कि मोतिहारी का चीनी मिल खुलवा कर उसकी चीनी से चाय पीएंगे। लेकिन आज तक चीनी मिल बंद है। उसे चालू कराने की दिशा में प्रयास ही नहीं किया। इस पर नीतीश चाचा कुछ बोलने से हिचक रहे हैं। कल्याणपुर के मध्य विद्यालय प्रांगण में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि हम एक हेलीकॉप्टर से घूम रहे हैं। वहीं एनडीए गठबंधन के लोग हमारे पीछे 30 हेलीकॉप्टर से पड़े हैं। 15 वर्षो से बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार है। बिहार बेरोजगारी का अड्‌डा बन गया है। डुमरियाघाट के डीपी उच्च विद्यालय में चुनावी सभा काे संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि सरकार बनी तो विभिन्न विभागों में रिक्त पड़े साढ़े चार लाख पदों पर भर्ती की जाएगी।

