चुनावी सभा:एनडीए की सरकार ने 50 लाख परिवारों को मुफ्त गैस सिलेंडर मुहैया कराया : नित्यानंद

मोतिहारी3 घंटे पहले
  •
  • पहाड़पुर व मधुबन में केन्द्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री ने किया चुनावी सभा काे संबाेधित

पहाड़पुर व मधुबन में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए केन्द्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय ने कहा कि पूरे विश्व में नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारत का मान और सम्मान बढ़ाने का काम किया है। बिहार में इस बार एनडीए की सरकार औद्योगिक, नीली, श्वेत व कृषि क्रांति पर कार्य करेगी। अब हर मेडिकल व इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में हिंदी भाषा में पढ़ाई होगी। जिससे बिहार के छात्रों को मेडिकल व इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई करने में अंग्रेजी भाषा को लेकर दिक्कत का सामना नहीं करना पड़ेगा। पहाड़पुर के सिसवा प्रखंड क्षेत्र के नौनेया मखनिया हाई स्कूल के खेल मैदान में एनडीए के पक्ष में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री नित्यानंद राय ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री उज्ज्वला योजना के अंतर्गत सभी गरीबों को मुफ्त गैस कनेक्शन देकर के गरीब महिलाओं की आंखों के आंसू पोछे।

एनडीए सरकार ने घर घर बिजली पहुंचाकर के लोगों को रोशनी प्रदान की। उन्होंने कहा कि आज भारत की शक्ति इतनी अधिक बढ़ गई है कि जिस चीन ने 1962 में भारत को पराजित कर दिया था, आज वही चीन भारत की शक्ति से काफी डरा सहमा है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र और बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार है और बिहार में नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में बिहार का काफी विकास हुआ है। भाजपा नेता सम्राट चौधरी ने कहा कि एनडीए सरकार दलितों महादलित को शीर्ष आसन पर बैठाने का कार्य किया है ।

मोदी जी ने एक दलित के बेटा रामनाथ कोविंद को राष्ट्रपति के पद पर बैठाकर दलितों का मान सम्मान बढ़ाया है। मौके पर भाजपा राष्ट्रीय परिषद के सदस्य राजेंद्र प्रसाद गुप्ता, भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुनील मणि तिवारी असलम हुसैन अनिल राय नीतू कुमारी नूतन हीरालाल गिरी अमरेंद्र ठाकुर प्रेम कुमार गुप्ता आदि ने कार्यक्रम को संबोधित किया। मौके पर राजीव शुक्ला, ईश्वरचंद्र सिंह, नवीन कुमार, राघवेन्द्र सिंह, बबीता कुमारी सहित अन्य लोग थे।

राणा रणधीर को भारी मतों से विजयी बनाने की अपील की

मधुबन के श्रीकृष्ण गोशाला के मैदान में बोलते हुए नित्यानंद राय ने कहा कि देश में राष्ट्रीयता की धारा प्रवाहित हो रही है। कोविड-19 से बचाव को लेकर वैक्सीन का मुफ्त में टीका बिहार वासियों को ही सबसे पहले मुफ्त में दिया जाएगा। विधान पार्षद सम्राट चौधरी ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के कंधों को मजबूत करने के लिए एक एक वोट भाजपा को देने की अपील की। शिवहर सांसद रमा देवी ने कहा कि कोरोना को लेकर हो रहे अनाज का मुफ्त वितरण नवंबर तक होना था। उसकी तिथि मार्च तक कर दी गई है। मधुबन विधानसभा में विकास की गंगा राणा रंधीर ने बहा दी है। उन्होंने जनता से विकास के नाम पर राणा रणधीर को भारी मतों से विजयी बनाने की अपील की। सभा को संबोधित करने वालों में प्रत्याशी राणा रणधीर सिंह के साथ साथ एमएलसी बबलू गुप्ता, अंजनी निषाद, उषा गुप्ता, आश पूरण कुशवाहा, चंचल पासवान सहित अन्य मौजूद थे।

