मास्क अनिवार्य:क्रिसमस पर आम लोगों के लिए चर्च का प्रवेश द्वार रहेगा बंद प्रार्थना में ईसाई धर्मावलंबियों की संख्या भी रहेगी सीमित

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
छोटा बरियारपुर स्थित संत फ्रांसिस असीसी चर्च।
  • कोरोना की वजह से चर्च प्रशासन ने लिया निर्णय, कैथोलिक की अपेक्षा प्रोटेस्टेंट चर्च हैं अधिक

जिले में इस बार क्रिसमस पर्व की रंग फिकी रहने वाली है। शहर के बरियारपुर स्थित संत फ्रांसिस असीसी सहित कई चर्च में क्रिसमस पर 25 दिसंबर को आम लोगों का प्रवेश बंद रहेगा। कोरोना की वजह से चर्च प्रशासन ने यह निर्णय लिया है।

हालांकि, चर्च में आयोजित होने वाले पूजा-पाठ में ईसाई धर्मावलंबी शामिल होंगे। लेकिन, उनकी संख्या सीमित होगी। जिले में दो कैथोलिक चर्च में सबसे बड़े चर्च शहर के बरियारपुर स्थित संत फ्रांसिस असीसी चर्च प्रशासन ने बैनर के माध्यम से क्रिसमस पर आम लोगों के लिए गेट नहीं खोलने का निर्देश जारी कर दिया है।

दूसरा कैथोलिक चर्च रक्सौल में है। वहीं प्रखंड अंतर्गत मिशन चौक स्थित प्रोटेस्टेंट चर्च के पास्टर विनय कुमार जोसेफ का कहना है, क्रिसमस पर आम लोग का प्रवेश बंद रहेगा।

मोमबत्ती जलाने पहुंचते हैं लोग

शहर के बरियारपुर स्थित मुख्य चर्च परिसर में क्रिसमस पर आम लोग आस्था निवेदित नहीं कर पाएंगे। क्योंकि, कोराना की वजह से इस बार मोमबत्ती स्टेंड नहीं लगाया जा रहा। बताते चले कि दूसरे धर्म की युवक-युवतियां बड़ी संख्या में मोमबत्ती जलाने पहुंचती है। इस बार मेला भी नहीं लग पाएगा। चर्च के फादर जेरम ने कोरोना महामारी की वजह से आयोजन सीमित किए गए हैं।

19 से चरनी बनाने का शुरू होगा कार्य : चर्च में 19 दिसंबर से चरनी(कुटिया) बनाने का कार्य शुरू होगा। इसमें जंगल, जानवर आदि की झांकी प्रदर्शित की जाएगी। यीशु मसीह का जन्म कुटिया में हुआ था।

