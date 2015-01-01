पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आज थम जाएगा चुनाव का प्रचार:7 को छह विस के 17,81,681 मतदाता 88 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का करेंगे फैसला

मोतिहारी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधानसभा चुनाव का तीसरा चरण : चिरैया में 24, सुगौली में 15, रक्सौल में 13, नरकटिया में 13, ढाका में नौ व मोतिहारी में 14 प्रत्याशी मैदान में

गुरुवार की शाम छह बजे तीसरे चरण का प्रचार बंद हो जाएगा। सात नवंबर को तीसरे चरण का वोट पड़ेगा। छह विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 88 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। इनमें 84 पुरुष व चार महिलाएं है। तीसरे चरण में मोतिहारी, नरकटिया, रक्सौल, चिरैया, ढाका व सुगौली में सात नवंबर को मतदान होगा। इस दौरान 2569 बूथों पर 1781681 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। मोतिहारी में 313761 मतदाता जिसमें पुरूष 166373 व महिला 147383, सुगौली में 286765 मतदाता जिसमें पुरूष 153805 व महिला 133945, रक्सौल में 277659 मतदाता जिसमें पुरुष 147218 एवं महिला 130431, नरकटिया में 287707 मतदाता जिसमें पुरुष 152545 व महिला 135158, चिरैया में 294947 मतदाता जिसमें पुरूष 156905 व महिला 138028 तथा ढाका में 320842 मतदाता जिसमें पुरूष 168638 व महिला 152184 हैं, अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। मोतिहारी में 454, चिरैया में 427, ढाका में 467, रक्सौल में 390, सुगौली में 414 व नरकटिया में 417 बूथों पर मतदान होगा।

मोतिहारी, नरकटिया, रक्सौल, चिरैया, ढाका व सुगौली विस में वाेटिंग, 2569 बूथों पर मतदाता डालेंगे वोट

विधानसभावार कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दी गई है

चिरैया में कुल 24, सुगौली में 15, रक्सौल में 13, नरकटिया में 13, ढाका में नौ व मोतिहारी में 14 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। एक प्रत्याशी को पांच वाहनों का परमिशन दिया गया है। इसके अलावे स्टार प्रचारक भी आकर प्रचार कर रहे हैं। इधर, स्वच्छ व शांतिपूर्ण मतदान कराने के लिए प्रशासन भी पूरी तरह तैयार है। विधानसभावार कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दी गई है। ईवीएम सिलिंग का काम भी पूरा कर लिया गया है।

कमजोर मतदाता वाले क्षेत्र की पहचान कर सीपीएमएफ की होगी तैनाती, बूथ पर पीडब्ल्यूडी मतदाता को मिलेगा व्हील चेयर : डीएम

जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी शीर्षत कपिल अशोक ने निर्वाची पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर तीसरे चरण के मतदान के तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने निर्वाची पदाधिकारी को पीठासीन पदाधिकारी व अन्य पोलिंग पार्टी को मतदान कराने की प्रक्रिया की ठीक से जानकारी देने को कहा। कहा कि सभी निर्वाची पदाधिकारी एक मास्टर प्लान तैयार कर लेंगे। एक कम्युनिकेशन प्लान बनाकर सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट और पीठासीन पदाधिकारी को देने को कहा। कहा कि पीडब्ल्यूडी मतदाताओं के लिए बूथ पर विशेष व्यवस्था होगी।

जहां 10 से अधिक संख्या में ऐसे मतदाता हैं वहां व्हील चेयर रखा जाएगा। कमजोर मतदाताओं के पॉकेट की पहचान कर वहां सीपीएमएफ से एरिया डोमिनेशन करा पर्याप्त मात्रा में सुरक्षा बल की तैनाती की जाएगी। साथ ही संवेदनशील बूथों पर लगातार गश्ती होगी। बूथों पर मतदान के दौरान प्रयोग होने वाले सेनेटाइजर, ग्लब्स आदि को डस्टबिन में डालने की व्यवस्था करनी है। मतदान के बाद सभी पीसीसीपी को अपने क्षेत्र से निकलने के बाद निर्वाची पदाधिकारी अपने अपने रिसेप्शन सेंटर पर पहुंच जाएंगे। उन्होंने बीएलओ के माध्यम से तीसरे चरण के मतदान के लिए अविलंब पर्ची वितरण कराने का निर्देश दिया। बैठक में सहायक समाहर्ता समीर सौरभ, सभी निर्वाची पदाधिकारी, उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी एवं अन्य प्रशासनिक अधिकारी सहित जिला जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें