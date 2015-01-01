पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:एक लाख एक हजार 822 मतदाता करेंगे मतदान

मोतिहारी4 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर प्रखंड से सुरक्षाकर्मियों व चुनावकर्मियों को शुक्रवार मतदान केंद्र के लिए रवाना कर दिया गया। इसके लिए कर्पूरी ठाकुर कॉलेज व मुंशी सिंह कॉलेज से मतदानकर्मियों को आवश्यक सामग्री व ईवीएम दिए गए। नरकटिया विधानसभा के बंजरिया प्रखंड में कुल 147 मतदान केन्द्र बनाये गए है। वही सिंघिया हिबन व कर्पूरी ठाकुर कॉलेज में महिला मतदान केन्द्र बनाया गया है। जहां महिला मतदाताओं के लिए सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध रहेंगी। बंजरिया में कुल 01 लाख 01 हजार 821 मतदाता है।

जिनमे पुरुष 54349 व महिला 47472 मतदाता है। जो शनिवार को अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे। इनमे कुल 831 वरिष्ठ व 236 विकलांग मतदाता है। जिनमे 15 वरिष्ठ व 13 दिव्यांग का बैलेट पेपर से मतदान कराया जा चुका है। वही सिसवा पूर्वी में शुक्रवार दोपहर तक मतदाता पर्ची वितरित नहीं किया जा सका है। जिनमे मतदान केन्द्र संख्या 251, 251 क व 252 के मतदाता है। सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी किरण कुमारी व थानाध्यक्ष प्रमोद कुमार पासवान ने बताया कि किसी भी सूरत में उपद्रवी तत्वो को बक्सा नहीं जाएगा। वही बंजरिया सामुदायिक भवन को प्रखंड कंट्रोल रूम बनाया गया है।

