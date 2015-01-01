पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन घायल:पीपरा में दो सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में एक युवक की मौत, तीन घायल

मोतिहारी12 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र में सोमवार को हुए दो अलग-अलग सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में एक युवक की मौत हो गई। वहीं एक महिला सहित तीन लोग घायल हो गए। पीपरा पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। एक सड़क दुर्घटना महुआवा गांव के समीप एनएच 42 पर हुई। पकड़ीदयाल थाना के सुन्दरपट्टी गांव निवासी 32 वर्षीय राजेश राम अपने ससुराल कुड़िया आए थे। वे कुड़िया से पीपरा बाजार कुछ सामान खरीदने जा रहे थे। जैसे ही महुआवा गांव के समीप पहुंचे कि पीछे से आ रही एक असंतुलित पिकअप गाड़ी ने उन्हें ठोकर मार फरार हो गई। घटनास्थल पर ही राजेश राम की मौत हो गई। इस दौरान एक साइकिल सवार भी उसकी चपेट में आकर घायल हो गया। दूसरी घटना बखरी बाजार के समीप की है। जहां दो बाइकों की टक्कर में एक महिला सहित तीन लोग घायल हो गए।

