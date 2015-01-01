पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जताया विराेध:आईएमए की हड़ताल के कारण ओपीडी बंद, 200 मरीज बिना इलाज कराए लौटे

मोतिहारी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर अस्पताल में इलाज कराने को लेकर बच्चे को गोद में लेकर भटकती महिला।
  • जिले में 65 रजिस्टर्ड क्लिनिक व नर्सिंग होम सहित 400 से ज्यादा क्लिनिक रहे बंद
  • सीसीआईएमए से जुड़े डॉक्टरों ने निशुल्क इलाज भी किया

सेंट्रल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडियन मेडिसिन (सीसीआईएम) की तरफ से आयुर्वेदिक के पीजी स्टूडेंट्स और डॉक्टरों को जनरल सर्जरी, ईएनटी और दांतों के इलाज सहित 58 तरह की सर्जरी की मंजूरी देने के विरोध में इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) के चिकित्सक शुक्रवार को सुबह छह बजे से शाम छह बजे तक हड़ताल पर रहे। इसके कारण सदर अस्पताल सहित जिले के सभी एलोपैथी डॉक्टरों ने अपना ओपीडी बंद रखा। सिर्फ इमरजेंसी व कोरोना के मरीजों का ही इलाज किया गया।

वहीं बिल के समर्थन में आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों ने अपने बांह पर गुलाबी रंग का फीता लगाकर मरीजों का नि:शुल्क इलाज किया। आईएमए की हड़ताल के आह्वान का जिले में काफी असर हुआ। जिले में रजिस्टर्ड 65 नर्सिंग होम व क्लिनिक सहित करीब 400 अन्य क्लिनिक पूरी तरह बंद रहे। गंभीर मरीज को लेकर उनके परिजनों को इधर-उधर भागते देखा गया। हालांकि सदर अस्पताल सहित कई नर्सिंग होम में इमरजेंसी सेवा बहाल रहने के कारण मरीजों को ज्यादा परेशानी नहीं हुई।

सदर अस्पताल में तकरीबन 100 मरीजों का इलाज इमरजेंसी में किया गया। 200 से अधिक मरीज बिना इलाज के लौटे। जबकि ओपीडी पूर्ण रूप से बंद रहा। सीसीआईएम के द्वारा जारी बिल के समर्थन में जिले के इंटीग्रेटेड मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के दोनों धरा नीमा 1 व नीमा 2 के 200 से ज्यादा सदस्यों ने अपनी नर्सिंग होम व क्लिनिक खोल कर मरीजों का निशुल्क इलाज किया।

सदर अस्पताल में आए शव के पोस्टमार्टम में हुई देरी

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल के कारण एक तरफ जहां मरीजों को परेशानी हुई। वहीं दूसरी तरफ सदर अस्पताल में आए शव के पोस्टमार्टम में भी देरी हुई। हालांकि डीएस डॉ. आरके वर्मा की पहल डॉक्टर ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम किया। पिछले एक सप्ताह से कड़ाके की ठंड के कारण मौसमजनित मरीजों की संख्या में वृद्धि हुई है। इसके कारण बच्चे व बुजुर्ग ज्यादा बीमार पड़ रहे हैं।

सीसीआईएम का निर्णय गलत : डॉ. सुशील

आईएमए के अध्यक्ष डॉ. सुशील कुमार सिन्हा ने कहा कि आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टर नाक, कान, आंख और त्वचा से जुड़ी माइनर सर्जरियां और दांतों का इलाज कैसे कर सकते हैं, जबकि ये पूर्ण तौर पर एलोपैथी पर ही निर्भर करता है। ये मरीजों की सेहत के साथ सीधे खिलवाड़ होगा। सीसीआईएम ने आयुर्वेद के पीजी डॉक्टरों और स्टूडेंट्स को 58 तरह की सर्जरी की मंजूरी दी है। जो गलत है।

मरीजाें ने कहा- दूर से आए हैं, बंद है क्लिनिक

सदर अस्पताल चौक पर निजी नर्सिंग होम में अपने पिता व मां का इलाज कराने आए अरेराज के श्यामकिशोर तिवारी, रामगढ़वा के राजकिशोर सिंह, ढाका के मो.इसराइल आदि ने बताया कि इतनी दूर से इलाज कराने आए हैं। अभी क्लिनिक बंद है। जिसके कारण इलाज नहीं हुआ है। क्लिनिक के स्टॉफ ने कहा है कि शाम छह बजे के बाद डॉक्टर साहब मरीज को देखेंगे।

मजबूरन, मरीज को दिखा कर ही घर लौटेंगे। शहर के थाना चौक पर मिले मरीज के परिजन अवधेश सिंह, रामावतार प्रसाद, सुबोध कुमार, सीमा देवी आदि ने बताया कि इस कड़ाके की ठंड में बच्चे का इलाज कराने आए थे। यहां आने पर पता चला है कि क्लिनिक बंद है। ऐसे में शाम तक इंतजार करना मुश्किल है। जिसके कारण घर लौट रहे हैं। शनिवार को आकर दिखाएंगे।

