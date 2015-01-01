पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:गाइड लाइन के साथ खुले स्कूल, नहीं तो सरकार के खिलाफ होगा आंदोलन

मोतिहारी3 घंटे पहले
  • प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन की बैठक में स्कूल संचालकों ने लिया निर्णय
  • कोरोना के कारण 9 माह से सभी स्कूल बंद, 15 हजार पर रोजी-रोटी का संकट

कोविड-19 के कारण पिछले नौ महीने से बंद निजी स्कूल के संचालकों का सब्र अब जवाब देने लगा है। किसी को समझ में नहीं आ रहा कि क्या करें, किसके पास जाएं। लॉकडाउन समाप्त होने के बाद की परिस्थितियों व सरकार की चुप्पी से परेशान निजी स्कूल के संचालकों व प्राचार्यों ने बैठक की।

बंजरिया प्रखंड क्षेत्र के चैलाहा स्थित एस मेमोरियल पब्लिक स्कूल में आयोजित बैठक में लॉकडाउन में मिली ढील के बावजूद स्कूलों को खोले जाने को लेकर अब तक कोई गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं किए जाने पर स्कूल संचालकों ने क्षोभ जताया। साथ ही स्कूल बंदी के बाद की परिस्थितियों पर विस्तार से चर्चा की गई।

बैठक में स्कूल संचालकों ने बारी-बारी से अपनी पीड़ा सुनायी व इससे निबटने के लिए जोरदार व चरणबद्ध तरीके से आवाज उठाने की वकालत की। बैठक में चंपारण पब्लिक स्कूल, इंडियन पब्लिक स्कूल, माउंट कार्मेल स्कूल, बापूधाम पब्लिक स्कूल, आयुष पब्लिक स्कूल, चंपारण इंटरनेशनल स्कूल, अल मकसूद पब्लिक स्कूल, आरपी इंटरनेशनल स्कूल, संत फ्रांसिस जेवियर्स हाईस्कूल, संत जार्ज हाईस्कूल, अमन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल, एवरग्रिन पब्लिक स्कूल, कैंब्रिज स्कूल ऑफ लर्निंग, मदर टरेसा पब्लिक स्कूल आदि के संचालक, प्राचार्य व अन्य शामिल हुए।

मंदिर-मस्जिद खुल गए स्कूल क्यों नहीं

बैठक की अध्यक्षता प्राईवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन बंजरिया के अध्यक्ष सह संत जॉर्ज हाईस्कूल के निदेशक विजय कुमार ने की। उन्होंने कहा कि लॉकडाउन समाप्त होने के बाद मंदिर-मस्जिद खुल गए, मॉल खुल गए, सीनेमा हॉल खुल गए।

आखिर स्कूल खोलने के फैसले में देरी क्यों हो रही है। मंच संचालन करते हुए संत फ्रांसिस जेवियर्स हाईस्कूल के निदेशक संजय प्रियदर्शी ने कहा कि पिछले नौ महीने से सभी निजी स्कूल बंद हैं। आखिर हमें अभी कितना इंतजार करना पड़ेगा।

सरकार को हमारी तनिक भी चिंता नहीं है। राजद के नरकटिया विधायक शमीम अहमद को बुलाया गया है। हम आगे डीएम से भी मिलेंगे। अमन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल के निदेशक अमन कुमार राज ने कहा कि हममें से कई लोग तकरीबन 20-25 साल से स्कूल चला रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों में निराशा व अनिश्चितता का भाव है।

स्कूल बंदी से जिले भर में तकरीबन 15000 लोगों का परिवार प्रभावित

स्कूलों को खोलने के लिए सभी प्रयास कर थक चुके हैं। डीएम से मुलाकात के बाद भी कोई हल नहीं निकला। सरकार स्कूल खोलने को लेकर निर्णय में देरी कर रही है।
संतोष कुमार, सचिव, प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन

