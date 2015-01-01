पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोनाकाल:संचालकों में स्कूलों खोलने के निर्णय पर सरकार की चुप्पी से आक्रोश, आज की बैठक में तय होगी रणनीति

मोतिहारी7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोविड-19 के कारण पिछले नौ महीने से जिले के सभी निजी व सरकारी स्कूल हैं बंद

कोविड-19 के कारण सरकारी व निजी स्कूलों में पठन-पाठन का कार्य अभी भी बाधित है। इससे बच्चों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित हो रही है। साथ ही निजी स्कूल संचालकों के साथ शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों की स्थिति दयनीय होती जा रही है। खासकर पर्व-त्योहार के इस मौसम में परिवार का डिमांड पूरी करने में पसीना छूट रहा है। आर्थिक तंगी की मार झेल रहे निजी स्कूल संचालकों, शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों में स्कूल खोलने को लेकर अब तक कोई सरकारी गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं होने से आक्रोश बढ़ता जा रहा है। जिले में सक्रिय निजी स्कूल संगठन अब आंदोलन का मूड बना रहे हैं।

एस मेमोरियल पब्लिक स्कूल में होगी चर्चा
स्कूल खोलने को लेकर प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन की बैठक 22 नवंबर को एस मेमोरियल पब्लिक स्कूल में है। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए शहर व आसपास के सभी प्रमुख स्कूलों को आमंत्रण भेजा जा रहा है। बैठक में लगातार स्कूल बंद रहने से उत्पन्न स्थिति पर चर्चा होगी। साथ ही आगे की रणनीति पर विचार-विमर्श किया जाएगा।

दो खेमे में बंट रहे निजी स्कूल संचालक

कोविड-19 को लेकर बंद निजी स्कूलों को खोले जाने के मुद्दे पर निजी स्कूल संचालक दो खेमे में बंटते नजर आ रहे हैं। पहले खेमे में सीबीएसई से मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालय हैं तो दूसरे खेमे में अन्य निजी विद्यालय हैं।

संचालकों को कर्ज लेने की आ गई है नौबत

निजी स्कूल संचालकों में संजय कुमार प्रियदर्शी, रामाशंकर प्रसाद, अब्बास, ताैिशफ आलम, अभिलाषा सिंह, अमित कुमार, कैशर जमाल, अशोक कुमार आदि ने कहा कि कर्ज लेकर भवन का किराया व कर्मचारियों को वेतन दे रहे हैं।

बच्चों का भविष्य खतरे में हैं : विजय कुमार

स्कूल बंदी से पूरी शिक्षा व्यवस्था प्रभावित है। कोरोना महामारी के कारण देश की शिक्षा व्यवस्था बद से बदतर हो गई है। स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों का भविष्य खतरे में है। इसलिए सरकार को अविलंब निजी स्कूलों के खोलने पर विचार करना चाहिए। अभिभावक भी अब लगातार स्कूलों को खोलने को लेकर दबाव बनाने लगे हैं। जब हम सरकार की सभी गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए अपना सारा काम निबटा रहे हैं तो स्कूल का संचालन क्यों नहीं कर सकते। - विजय कुमार, अध्यक्ष, प्राइवेट स्कूल एसोसिएशन, बंजरिया

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें