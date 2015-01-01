पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आर्थिक हल युवाओं को बल पर जोर:15 दिसंबर से लगेगा पंचायतवार कैंप, इसमें बनेगा स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड

मोतिहारी9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्यमंत्री निश्चय स्वयं सहायता भत्ता एवं कुशल युवा योजना के लिए युवाओं का होगा चयन, युवाओं की काउंसलिंग कर भरा जाएगा फॉर्म

आर्थिक हल है युवाओं को बल योजना से पंचायत वार कैंप लगेगा। कैंप की शुरुआत आगामी 15 दिसंबर से चकिया प्रखंड की चकिया व बेबी वन मधुबन पंचायत से होगी। पंचायत के युवाओं का चयन बिहार स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड, स्वयं सहायता भत्ता एवं कुशल युवा कार्यक्रम के लिए किया जाएगा। तीनों योजनाएं जिला निबंधन एवं परामर्श केंद्र से संचालित है। कैंप में पंचायत के कम से कम 50 युवा शामिल होंगे। जिनकी काउंसलिंग कर उनकी योग्यता व इच्छा के अनुसार फॉर्म भरा जाएगा।

वेरिफिकेशन के लिए आवेदक को जिला निबंधन एवं परामर्श केंद्र में आना होगा। जहां आधार व प्रमाण पत्रों का सत्यापन किया जाएगा। पंचायत वार कैंप लगाने के लिए तीन टीम का गठन किया गया है। जो रोस्टर बाइज पंचायत में जाकर कैंप लगाएंगे। एक टीम में एक सहायक प्रबंधक व चार ऑपरेटर हैं। कैंप पंचायत के पंचायत भवन या सरकारी विद्यालय में लगेगा। जिसका चयन बीडीओ करेंगे।

गांव में लिए जाएंगे आवेदन, वेरिफिकेशन के लिए सिर्फ डीआरसीसी आना होगा
अभी आवेदन करने के लिए युवाओं को डीआरसीसी आना पड़ता है। दूर-दराज के युवाओं को आने में परेशानी होती है। कैम्प में गांव में ही आवेदन लिया जाएगा। आवेदक को सिर्फ वेरिफिकेशन के लिए डीआरसीसी आना होगा। इस योजना से 12वीं पास युवाओं को आगे की पढ़ाई जारी रखने के लिए चार लाख तक का ऋण सरकार देती है। बीएड छोड़कर अन्य सभी पाठ्यक्रमों में इस योजना का लाभ मिल सकता है। स्नातक स्तर की पढ़ाई के लिए 25 वर्ष व स्नातकोत्तर स्तर की पढ़ाई के लिए 30 वर्ष तक की आयु के युवा इसका लाभ ले सकते हैं।

थर्ड पार्टी वेरीफिकेशन में हो रही देरी, जिले के 275 आवेदन विभाग के पास है पेंडिंग
क्रेडिट कार्ड योजना में युवाओं के ऑनलाइन आवेदन के आधार पर कॉलेज का वेरिफिकेशन थर्ड पार्टी यानी शिक्षा विभाग के स्तर से की जाती है। वेरीफिकेशन कर थर्ड पार्टी जब तक अप्रूवल नहीं देता। तब तक ऋण स्वीकृत नहीं होता है। लॉकडाउन के कारण कॉलेज व इंस्टीट्यूट के बंद रहने से वेरिफिकेशन नहीं हो रहा है। जिले के करीब 275 आवेदन विभाग के पास लंबित है। जिससे स्टूडेंट को परेशानी हो रही है। इंटर पास करने के बाद पढ़ाई न करने वाले बेरोजगार युवाओं को इस योजना से भत्ता दिया जाता है। प्रतिमाह एक हजार रुपए सरकार दो साल तक देती है।

एलएनडी मनोविज्ञान तृतीय खंड की छात्रा ने कहा-दूसरी किस्त के लिए लगा रहे चक्कर

जिला निबंधन एवं परामर्श केंद्र में आई एलएनडी मनोविज्ञान तृतीय खंड की छात्रा निशि कुमारी व दीक्षा कुमारी ने बताया कि दोनों ने द्वितीय खंड में स्टूडेंट क्रेडिट कार्ड योजना का लाभ लिया था। कॉलेज से उनका मार्कशीट नहीं मिला है। जिस कारण उन्हें दूसरा किस्त नहीं मिला। दूसरा किस्त कैसे मिलेगा की जानकारी लेने दोनों डीआरसीसी आई है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन की भी जानकारी दोनों ने वहां से ली। खान पिपरा मधुबन के धीरज कुमार ने बताया कि इस साल इंटर पास किया है। आगे की पढ़ाई नहीं करनी है। जिस कारण वह स्वयं सहायता भत्ता योजना के लिए अप्लाई किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद कर सकते हैं, कल भूख हड़ताल की चेतावनी दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें