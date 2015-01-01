पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुशखबरी:शहर के लोग अब चख सकेंगे राजस्थानी नमकीन की भुजिया व मिठाई का स्वाद

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
शहर के लोग अब राजस्थानी नमकीन की भुजिया, नमकीन, सोनपापड़ी, कालाजामुन व रसगुल्ला का स्वाद चख सकेंगे। फैमिली मार्ट की ओर से सोमवार को शहर के मेन रोड स्थित एक होटल में इसका शुभारंभ किया गया। फैमिली मार्ट के प्रोपराइटर अमन कुमार राज ने बताया कि लोगों की डिमांड पर इसे शुरू किया गया है। अब शहर के लोगों को राजस्थान का स्वाद चखने को मिलेगा। राजस्थानी नमकीन सभी प्रकार के नमकीन, भुजिया के साथ सोनपापड़ी, रसगुल्ला, कालाजामुन व पापड़ बनाती है। मौके पर ब्रजकिशोर सिंह, आलोक कुमार, एनके राही, डॉ कुमकुम सिन्हा, विजय कुमार, राजू बैठा, संतोष रौशन, सरफराज आलम, संजय प्रियदर्शी, सोमेश्वर प्रसाद, प्रो अमित रंजन, अवधेश कुमार, रामाशंकर प्रसाद, संजय प्रियदर्शी आदि मौजूद थे।

