अनदेखी:पीएचसी का भवन 3.50 करोड़ का, चिकित्सा व्यवस्था नदारद, झोला छाप डॉक्टराें से इलाज कराने काे मजबूर

मोतिहारी44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लापरवाह रवैये का खामियाजा गरीब और गांव के मरीजों को झेलना पड़ता है, लोगों के जीवन से किया जा रहा खिलवाड़

स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने संग्रामपुर पीएचसी का भावन तो साढ़े तीन करोड़ का बनवाया लेकिन स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्थाएं नदारद कर दिया ताकि आम आदमी निजी व झोला छाप चिकित्सकों के उटपटांग चिकित्सा के दोहन का शिकार होता रहे।स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था के लापरवाह रवैये का सबसे बड़ा उदाहरण यह है कि पीएचसी के एकमात्र एमबीबीएस चिकित्सक डॉ घनश्याम राय के बीमार होने के बाद आयुष चिकित्सकों से काम चलाया जा रहा है।  गुरुवार को दिन के एक बजे तक मात्र अट्ठारह मरीजों को जांचने की खानापूर्ति आयुष चिकित्सक शशिभूषण कुमार के द्वारा की गई थी।पूछने पर रोस्टर ड्यूटी का चार्ट दिखाते हुए बोले कि आज सुबह आठ बजे से दो बजे शाम तक उनकी ड्यूटी है जबकि दो बजे शाम से लेकर शुक्रवार रात्रि आठ बजे तक डॉ राजेश कुमार को ड्यूटी में रहना है।इसी तरह शमन आरा आयुष चिकित्सक की नियुक्ति दुबेटोला एपीएचसी में हुई थी लेकिन वे हमेशा पीएचसी में ही रह जाती हैं।ड्यूटी में रोस्टर के अनुसार जिन लोगों को काम करने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है उनमें अधिकतर अपने घर ही रहते हैं।

इनके इस लापरवाह रवैये का खामियाजा गरीब और गांव के मरीजों को झेलना पड़ता है। संग्रामपुर चौक पर आधा दर्जन से अधिक झोला छाप डॉक्टर अपना कब्जा जमाए हुए हैं जो मोटी फीस लेकर जांच और इलाज के नामपर लोगों के जीवन से खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं।आए दिन इन झोला छाप चिकित्सकों के क्लिनिक में मरीजों के पेट से लेकर तमाम बड़े और छोटे ऑपरेशन किए जाते हैं लेकिन सौ मीटर की दूरी पर स्थित पीएचसी के द्वारा इनके खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जाती है। एक्सरे और अल्ट्रासाउंड की नहीं है व्यवस्था| पीएचसी के कर्मियों ने जानकारी दिया कि दो साल से विभाग द्वारा अल्ट्रासाउंड और एक्सरे की व्यवस्था पीएचसी में नहीं है।जिस कारण इसमें काम करनेवाली कई आशा कर्मियों के द्वारा प्रसव के लिए आई महिलाओं को बहला फुसलाकर निजी जाँचघरों में ले जाकर आठ सौ से हजार रुपए तक वसूल किया जाता है।एक कर्मी ने दबी जुबान से जानकारी दिया कि जब से डॉ घनश्याम राय बीमार पड़े हैं तबसे यहां की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था पूरी तरह ध्वस्त और बेलगाम हो गई है।

यहां के मरीजों को फर्जी चिकित्सकों के यहां ले जाकर दस से पंद्रह हजार रुपए दिलवाया जाता है।ऐसा नहीं कि इस सब की जानकारी अनुमंडल से लेकर जिले तक के अधिकारियों को नहीं है,लेकिन प्रशासनिक उदासीनता के कारण पीएचसी की व्यवस्था ढुलमुल और फर्जी चिकित्सकों की चांदी है। पीएचसी में आजतक नहीं हुई महिला डॉक्टर की बहाली | दूरभाष से प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी से हुई बातचीत के बाद पता चला कि यहां आजतक महिला डॉक्टर की बहाली हुई ही नहीं है।विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर के आभाव के कारण आयुष चिकित्सकों से काम चलाया जा रहा है।विभाग की नजर कब इस पीएचसी की दशा सुधर के लिए पड़ेगी कहना कठिन है।
विधायक बोले
स्वास्थ्यमंत्री को यहां की व्यवस्था से अवगत कराया जाएगा और इस स्थिति में सुधार जल्द ही होगा।
सुनीलमणि तिवारी, विधायक, गोविंदगंज विधानसभा
संग्रामपुर प्रखण्ड में शिविर लगाने के क्रम में पीएचसी की स्थिति के बारे जानकारी मिली।मुख्यमंत्री जी को अवगत कराकर महिला डॉक्टर बहाल कराने की दिशा में पहल किया जाएगा।
शालिनी मिश्रा, विधायक, केसरिया विधानसभा

