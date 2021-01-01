पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:हरकैना पुल के पास पिकअप पलटी, दबकर दो की हुई मौत

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • कोहरे का कहर : छपरा से मजदूरी कर लौट रहे थे लखौरा

मुफ्फसिल थाना के मोतिहारी-छौड़ादानो पथ के लखौरा से पहले सोमवार की देर रात हरकैना पुल के समीप पिकअप पलटने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। करीब आधा दर्जन लोग घायल हो गए। घायलाें का इलाज सदर अस्पताल समेत निजी क्लीनिक में चल रहा है। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम करा कर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। दुर्घटना का कारण घना कोहरा बताया जाता है। दोनों मृतक लखौरा थाना के फुलवार के हैं। दुर्घटना में घायल मजदूर के अनुसार पिकअप ड्राइवर को रोड़ नहीं दिख रहा था, जिसकी वजह से पिकअप सड़क छोड़ गड्‌ढे में पलट गई।

इसमें दब कर दो मजदूर की मौत छटनास्थल पर हीं हो गई। पिकअप में 18 लोग सवार थे। मृतक लखौरा थाना के फुलवार का 25 वर्षीय उपेंद्र साह व 35 वर्षीय अमरेंद्र साह है। पिकअप पर सवार सभी मजदूर छपरा में मजदूरी करते थे। सभी वहां से किसी वाहन से गोपालगंज होते हुए मोतिहारी पहुंचे। पिकअप फुलवार का था,पिकअप का ड्राइवर पिकअप लेकर मोतिहारी में ही रहता था। रात के 10 बजे के करीब मोतिहारी उतरने के बाद लोगों ने पिकअप ड्राइवर को फोन कर छतौनी बुलाया अाैर घर चलने को कहा।

घायलों ने कोहरा अधिक होने का हवाला देकर सुबह चलने की बात कही। विनोद साह, सत्येंद्र साह ने कहा कि हम लोग छपरा से लौट रहे थे। बस छतौनी लाकर छोड़ दिया। जिसके बाद पिकअप पर बैठ कर जा रहे थे। इसी बीच हरकैना पुल से समीप पीकअप पलट गई जिसमें वे लोग घायल हो गए। अचानक पिकअप पलट गई।

पिकअप पर फुलवार व उसके आसपास के 20 लोग थे सवार
पिकअप पर फुलवार उसके आसपास के ही 20 लोग सवार थे, जो अपने घर जा रहे थे। तभी हरकैना पुल के समीप गाड़ी पलट गई। गाड़ी पलटने के बाद जो जख्मी नहीं हुए सभी अपना सामान लेकर भाग निकले तथा कुछ दूरी पर जाकर एक मंदिर में शरण ली। लोगों को सामान लेकर लड़खड़ाते सड़क पर चलते देख उधर से गुजर रहे इक्का दुक्का वाहन चालक वालों ने उनसे पूछा तब घटना की जानकारी ली। जानकारी के बाद वह लोग घटनास्थल पर पहुंच घायलों को निकाला तथा पुलिस को सूचना दी। जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया। घायलों में फुलवार के विनोद साह, शेरा भगत, संदीप हजरा, प्रमोद साह, मुख्तार साह, विकास साह व पिकअप का ड्राईवर शामिल है। सभी की चिकित्सा सदर अस्पताल व निजी नर्सिंग होम कराया जा रहा है।

