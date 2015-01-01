पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मास्क वितरण:पीएनबी के अधिकारियों ने छठ घाट पर किया मास्क वितरण

मोतिहारी8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना महामारी से बचाव को लेकर पंजाब नेशनल बैंक द्वारा छठ महापर्व के अवसर पर शहर के अटल उधान स्थित घाट पर व्रतियों के बीच मास्क का वितरण किया गया। पीएनबी के मंडल प्रमुख एन.के. सिन्हा के नेतृत्व में बैक अधिकारियों ने छठ व्रतियों के अलावा वहां मौजूद बच्चे, बुजुर्ग, महिलाएं तथा युवा, युवतियों के बीच मास्क का वितरण किया। मास्क वितरण कार्यक्रम का संयोजन पीएनबी के जिला समन्वयक नीरज कुमार सिन्हा ने किया।

बैक अधिकारियों ने कोरोना महामारी के खतरे को देखते हुए केन्द्र सरकार के गाइडलाइन का अनुपालन करने की सलाह लोगों को दी। मंडल प्रमुख श्री सिन्हा ने कहा कि एक बार फिर कोरोना महामारी देश के कई हिस्सों में अपना पांव पसार रहा है। अतः लोगों को मास्क व सेनेटाइजर के उपयोग के अलावा सोशल डिसटेंसिंग का हर हाल में पालन करना चाहिए। जिला समन्वयक नीरज ने कहा कि पीएनबी ग्राहकों को बेंकिंग सुविधा के अलावा आपदा _ महामारी आदि संकटकाल में आम जनता की सेवा में सदैव खड़ा रहा है।  कोरोना संकट के दौरान बैंक द्वारा कई बार लोगों के बीच मुफ्त मास्क व सेनेटाइजर का वितरण किया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि बैंक द्वारा इस महामारी से बचाव को लेकर आगे भी मुफ्त मास्क तथा सेनेटाइजर का वितरण किया जाएगा। श्री नीरज ने कहा कि इतना हीं नहीं इस महामारी से निपटने के लिए आवश्यकता पड़ने पर जिला प्रशासन का हर संभव सहयोग किया जाएगा। मौके पर मंडल कार्यालय के वरीय प्रबंधक प्रवीण कुमार, आलोक कुमार सहित कई बैंक अधिकारी व कर्मी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें42 दिन में दूसरी बार एक्टिव केस बढ़े, महाराष्ट्र फिर टॉप पर; देश में कुल 90.95 लाख लोग संक्रमित हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें