चुनाव:गांधी मैदान में रविवार काे प्रधानमंत्री की सभा, 20 हजार लोग होंगे शामिल

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में एलईडी की 50 बड़ी व 300 छोटी स्क्रीन पर लोग पीएम को सुनेंगे

शहर के गांधी मैदान में रविवार काे होने वाली प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के रैली की सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। मोतिहारी में प्रधानमंत्री की रैली ऐतिहासिक होगी। रैली में मोतिहारी, सुगौली व नरकटिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र के 20 हजार से अधिक लोग मास्क लगाकर व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए शामिल होंगे। इसकी अनुमति ले ली गई है। कोरोना के कारण लोगों की भीड़ को देखते हुए विशेष एहतियात बरती जा रही है। रैली में कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पूरा पालन किया जाएगा। उक्त बातें भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय मंत्री सह यूपी के बस्ती से सांसद हरीश द्विवेदी ने कही। भाजपा जिला कार्यालय में प्रधानमंत्री रैली के तैयारी की जानकारी देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि रैली में आने वाले सभी लोगों को अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क लगाने होंगे।

सभा स्थल व मंच को सेनेटाइज किया जायेगा। रैली स्थल पर दो मंच बनेगा जिसमें पहले मंच पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के अलावा राष्ट्रीय व प्रदेश स्तर के नेता बैठेंगे। जबकि दूसरे मंच पर सभी प्रत्याशी व एनडीए गठबंधन के सभी दलों के जिलाध्यक्ष मौजूद रहेंगे। जिले के 50 जगहों पर बड़ा एलईडी लगाने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। विधानसभा स्तर पर प्रधानमंत्री की सभा से पहले सभा होगी। इसके अलावा 300 से अधिक स्थानों पर टीवी के माध्यम से रैली को देखने व सुनने की भी व्यवस्था की जा रही है। ताकि प्रधानमंत्री को लाखों लोग सुन सके। रैली के इंचार्ज, झारखंड के भाजपा उपाध्यक्ष सह चतरा के सांसद सुनील सिंह ने कहा कि रैली को लेकर विधानसभा स्तर की बैठक संपन्न हो गई है। रैली में आने वाले लोगों कपक लिए मास्क व सेनेटाइजर को लेकर महिला व युवा मोर्चा को लगाया गया है। प्रधानमंत्री के आगमन को लेकर लोगों में उत्साह है। प्रधानमंत्री तीसरी बार मोतिहारी आ रहे हैं।

प्रधानमंत्री की सभा में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हर हाल में किया जाएगा

गांधी मैदान में आगामी एक नवंबर को प्रधानमंत्री की सभा को लेकर आयोजक के साथ-साथ जिला प्रशासन भी तैयारियों में जुट गया है। गुरुवार को सदर एसडीओ कार्यालय में सभा के आयोजक व अधिकारियों की बैठक हुई। सभा के लिए सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर चार बजे तक का समय लिया है। निर्वाची पदाधिकारी ने सभा में 20 हजार लोगों के शामिल होने की स्वीकृति दी है। सभा के लिए 30×40 फीट का पंडाल व मंच बनेगा। जिसमें पांच हजार कुर्सियां लगेंगी। मंच पर 10 वीआईपी कुर्सी होंगे। सभा में चार लाउडस्पीकर सेट, 10 टेबल, 50 पंखा, 50 झंडा, दो बैनर, पांच कार्टन पानी बोतल तथा 150×10 मीटर की बेरिकेडिंग व एक जनरेटर सेट लगाने की अनुमति दी गई है। प्रधानमंत्री की सभा में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हर हाल में किया जाएगा।

