ब्लाइंड मर्डर:रघुनाथपुर में अधेड़ की गला रेत कर हत्या, दरवाजे पर खून के निशान

  • छठ घाट से लौट कर घर चले गए थे सोने, सुबह खून से लथपथ लाश मिली

थाना क्षेत्र के रघुनाथपुर में घर में सोये अवस्था में शुक्रवार रात एक अधेड़ व्यक्ति की गला रेतकर निर्मम हत्या कर दी गई। घटना को लेकर क्षेत्र में सनसनी मच गई। वह थाना क्षेत्र के पंजिआरवा पंचायत के पचभिड़वा निवासी रामबाबू सिंह 65 वर्ष बताया गया है। जिनका घर रघुनाथपुर में भी है। वह रघुनाथपुर स्थित घर में हीं रहते थे। जहां उन्होंने मकान का एक हिस्सा निजी हॉस्पिटल को किराए पर दे रखा था। घटना की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए मोतिहारी भेज दिया।

हत्या किसने व किस कारण से हुई है, पुलिस इसके पड़ताल में जुट गई है। घर के आगे व पीछे दरवाजे व दीवार पर हाथ में लगे खून का निशान है। वह छठ घाट से आकर रघुनाथपुर बाजार स्थित अपने घर में सोने के लिए चले गए। जहां अज्ञात अपराधियों द्वारा घटना को अंजाम दिया गया। वह रोज सुबह पंचभिड़वा स्थित अपने घर चले जाते थे। सुबह घर नहीं पहुंचे तो परिजनों को चिंता होने लगी। परिजन ने फोन किया जब फोन पर बात नहीं हुई। रघुनाथुपर बाजार पर खबर लेने के लिए एक व्यक्ति को भेजा तब रामबाबू सिंह की हत्या की जानकारी मिली।

आक्राेशित लोग एसपी को बुलाने की मांग पर अड़ गए

आक्रोशित लोगों ने वरीय अधिकारियों को बुलाने की मांग पर अड़े थे। मौके पर पहुंचे एएसपी शैशव यादव ने पूरी घटना की जानकारी ली। इस दौरान वहां पहुंचे डॉग स्क्वायर्ड की टीम भी जांच कर रही है। मौके पर थानाध्यक्ष विवेक जायसवाल, पुलिस निरीक्षक शशिभूषण ठाकुर द्वारा कार्रवाई करने के आश्वासन पर लोगों का गुस्सा शांत हुआ। थानाध्यक्ष विवेक जायसवाल ने बताया कि शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया। जांच करने में जुटी है।

