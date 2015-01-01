पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वितरण:रेडक्राॅस के लोगों ने शहर के घाटों पर घूम कर किया मास्क का वितरण

मोतिहारी3 घंटे पहले
छठ पूजा के अवसर पर रेड क्रॉस सोसाइटी ने जनता को जागरूक करने के लिए शहर के विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर मास्क वितरित कर लोगों को जागरूक करने का प्रयास किया। मिस्कॉट मोहल्ला में अवकाश प्राप्त बीडीओ राजेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह ने चांदमारी में शंभु शरण सिंह ने, बेली सराय में धर्मवर्द्धन प्रसाद ने बलुआ में विनोद सिंह एवं भरौलिया में अरुण यादव ने मास्क वितरण किया। इस दौरान लोगों को मास्क पहनने के लिए प्रेरित किया। रेड क्रॉस का नारा है मास्क लगाइये कोरोना से जीवन दान पाइए।

रेड क्रॉस द्वारा मास्क वितरण कर जनता में यह संदेश भेजने का काम किया जा रहा है कि सावधानी हटी दुर्घटना घटी। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के गाइडलाइन का पूर्णतः पालन ही हमें इस महामारी से इस संकट की घड़ी में स्वस्थ रख सकता है। रेड क्रास के लोगों ने कहा कि कोरोना के पुनर्आगमन से जहां दिल्ली, मध्यप्रदेश गुजरात में हालात बेकाबू हो रहे हैं। वही चंपारण में लोगों में कोरोना का भय बिलकुल खत्म हो गया है। अब मास्क लगाना पुराने दिनों की बात हो गई है। भीड़ भाड़ वाले जगहों पर लोग बेखौफ विचरण कर रहे हैं। यह काफी खतरनाक संकेत है।

