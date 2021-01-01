पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संकल्प:राजद कार्यकर्ताओं ने मानव शृंखला को सफल बनाने का लिया संकल्प

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
शहर के अगरवा स्थित कार्यालय में राजद नगर कमेटी की बैठक हुई। अध्यक्ष पार्टी के नगर अध्यक्ष इमाद खान उर्फ लालबाबु खान ने की। इसमें मौके पर शनिवार को होने वाले मानव शृंखला कार्यक्रम को सफल बनाने पर विस्तृत चर्चा की गई। नगर अध्यक्ष ने मौजूद कार्यकर्ताओं से मास्क पहनकर निर्धारित समय पर प्रधान कार्यालय पहुंचने की अपील की। कहा है कि किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन व सरकार द्वारा लाए गए तीनों कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में पार्टी की ओर से मानव शृंखला कार्यक्रम रखा गया है। अधिक से अधिक संख्या में उन्होंने लोगों से भाग लेने की बात कही है। मौके पर अमरेंद्र वर्मा, मीडिया प्रभारी जावेद अहमद, मोहन यादव, शहजाद अंसारी, सरताज खान, मुन्ना पटेल, इरफान अहमद, फरहान अहमद, शाहनवाज आलम, सुल्तान अहमद, महताब आलम, अभय तिवारी, दीपक पटेल, अजय श्रीवास्तव, सोनू कुमार, पंकज कुमार, बबलूजी आदि उपस्थित थे।

