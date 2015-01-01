पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम का आयोजन:एलएनडी कॉलेज में नए छात्र छात्राओं को बताए नियम

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
शहर के एलएनडी कॉलेज में बीसीए सत्र 2020-23 में नामांकित छात्र-छात्राओं के उन्मुखीकरण को लेकर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। पाठ्यक्रम समन्वयक डॉ. सर्वेश दुबे ने निदेशक सह प्राचार्य डॉ. अरुण कुमार का स्वागत किया व सभी विद्यार्थियों के उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना की।

निदेशक डॉ. अरुण कुमार ने नवनामांकित छात्र-छात्राओं को प्रेरित करते हुए विभिन्न उदाहरणों के माध्यम से अध्ययन व अधिगम को लेकर प्रोत्साहित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए कॉलेज प्रशासन द्वारा यथासंभव सहायता प्रदान की जाएगी। बीसीए विभाग डिजिटल कर दिया गया है और लॉकडाउन में भी छात्रों की पढ़ाई नहीं रुकी।

इस विभाग के छात्र-छात्राओं की सफलता से हमारा समाज प्रगति के पथ पर अग्रसर हो सकता है। डॉ. सर्वेश दुबे ने नवनामांकित छात्र-छात्राओं का स्वागत किया। इन्होंने आने वाले समय में बीसीए विभाग को और आधुनिक बनाने पर जोर दिया।

उन्होंने तकनीकी कार्यशाला व सेमिनार द्वारा छात्रों के क्षमतावर्धन की बात कही, ताकि सभी का राष्ट्रीय व अंतरराष्ट्रीय कंपनियों में प्लेसमेंट हो सके। कार्यक्रम का संचालन शिक्षक मुन्ना कुमार ने किया। मौके पर डॉ. सुबोध कुमार, डॉ. पिनाकी लाहा, प्रो. राकेश रंजन कुमार, प्रो. अरविंद कुमार, डॉ. कुमार राकेश रंजन, डॉ. जौवाद हुसैन, अरूण मिश्रा, मनोज कुमार ठाकुर, प्रभात कुमार, अंजना चौधरी थे।

