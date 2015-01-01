पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सदर अस्पताल का रियलिटी चेक:आईसीयू में गंभीर मरीजों को भर्ती नहीं कर इमरजेंसी से ही कर दिया जाता है रेफर

मोतिहारी9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 100 दिनों में मात्र 22 हुए एडमिट, 14 किए गए रेफर

जिले के लोगों को गंभीर बीमारियों से बचाने के लिए सदर अस्पताल में चार बेड के आईसीयू की व्यवस्था है। इसके लिए तीन करोड़ से अधिक की राशि खर्च की गई है। डॉक्टरों व नर्सों की तीन शिफ्ट में 24 घंटे लगाई गई है। दवा व अन्य जरूरी उपकरण भी ठीक स्थिति में है। इसके बावजूद आमलोगों को आईसीयू का लाभ नही मिल रहा है। गंभीर मरीजों को सदर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी विभाग से आईसीयू में शिफ्ट नही कर सीधे हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया जाता है।

रेफर करने का मुख्य कारण रिस्क नही लेना व 24 घंटे मरीजों की मॉनिटरिंग है। जिसे डॉक्टर व अन्य स्टॉफ नही करना चाहते है। शनिवार को आईसीयू के रियलिटी चेक करने पर पता चला कि एक सितंबर से 12 सितंबर तक आईसीयू में मात्र 22 मरीजों को ही भर्ती किया गया था। जिसमें मात्र आठ मरीज ही ठीक हुए। जबकी 14 मरीजों को सिर्फ खानापूर्ति करने के बाद हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया गया।

शनिवार को नही था एक भी मरीज भर्ती : सदर अस्पताल के आईसीयू में शनिवार को एक भी मरीज भर्ती नही किया गया था। बताया गया कि आठ दिसंबर को 50 वर्षीय कबीरा खातून को सांस लेने में तकलीफ होने पर आईसीयू में भर्ती किया गया था। ठीक नही होने की स्थिति में नौ दिसंबर को रेफर कर दिया गया। पिछले चार दिनों में एक भी मरीज को भर्ती नही किया गया है। जबकि इस दौरान तकरीबन 30 से अधिक मरीजों को बेहतर इलाज के लिए इमरजेंसी से सीधे हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया गया।

प्रतिदिन 10 से 12 मरीजों को किया जाता है रेफर

सदर अस्पताल से प्रतिदिन 10 से 12 मरीजों को रेफर कर दिया जाता है। इसमें कुछ मरीज जिले के अन्य सरकारी अस्पतालों से भी रेफर होकर सदर अस्पताल आते है। इलाज की खानापूर्ति कर गंभीर मरीजों को आईसीयू में भर्ती नही कर तुरंत रेफर कर दिया जाता है। जिसका मुख्य कारण गंभीर मरीजों के इलाज में रिस्क का होना है।

ट्रॉमा के मरीजों को नही किया जाता है आईसीयू में भर्ती : जिले में एएच 42, एनएच 28 व अन्य सड़कों के ठीक होने के कारण प्रतिदिन 25 से 30 लोग सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल होते हैं। जिसमें 15 से 20 को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया जाता है। ऐसे ट्रॉमा के मरीजों का सदर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया जाता है।

मरीजों को होती है आर्थिक परेशानी : आईसीयू में गंभीर मरीजों को भर्ती नही कर हायर सेंटर रेफर करने के कारण मरीजों को आर्थिक परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है।

प्रभारी डीएम ने सीएस के साथ बैठक कर दिए निर्देश

डीडीसी सह प्रभारी डीएम कमलेश कुमार सिंह ने शनिवार को सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय में सदर अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों के साथ बैठक की। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने डॉक्टरों व अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को स-समय अस्पताल पहुंचकर कार्यों के निष्पादन का निर्देश दिया। सदर अस्पताल में लगने वाले नए उपकरणों को तुरंत इंस्टॉल कराने की भी बात कही। ताकी मरीजों को नए तकनीक से इलाज करने में सहूलियत हो। सीएस डॉ. अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह से अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाओं के अलावा डॉक्टरों व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के उपस्थिति की मॉनिटरिंग करने का भी निर्देश दिया। मौके पर जिला यक्ष्मा पदाधिकारी डॉ. रंजीत राय,डैम आशुतोष चौधरी, डीएस डॉ. आरके वर्मा आदि थे।

ट्रॉमा सहित गंभीर मरीजों को सदर अस्पताल के आईसीयू में भर्ती करना है। अगर ऐसा नही कर रेफर किया जाता है तो यह गंभीर मामला है। मैं अपने स्तर से इसकी मॉनिटरिंग करूंगा। -डॉ.अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह, सिविल सर्जन, पूर्वी चंपारण

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज दिल्ली-जयपुर हाईवे बंद कर सकते हैं, कल भूख हड़ताल की चेतावनी दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें