पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जाम का मुख्य कारण सड़क पर अतिक्रमण:सड़क के दोनों तरफ दो-दो फीट तक दुकानदारों का कब्जा इस कारण 8 घंटे तक जाम, पैदल भी नहीं चल सकते लोग

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मीना बाजार में 100 मीटर की दूरी तय करने में लग रहा एक घंटे से अधिक का समय

शहर का मुख्य पथ हो या अन्य पथ सभी जगह जाम की समस्या से लोग हलकान है। मीना बाजार के मुख्य पथ पर 100 मीटर दूरी तय करने में लोगों को घंटों लग रहे है। पर्व-त्योहार को लेकर लोग खरीदारी करने आ तो रहे हंै लेकिन जाम के कारण उन्हें काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। जाम का मुख्य कारण सड़क पर अवैध दुकानों का लगना है। सड़क के दोनों तरफ नगर परिषद के बगैर अनुमति के दुकानों को सजाया गया है। इसके अलावा दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकान के आगे करीब छह फीट फुटपाथ का अतिक्रमण भी कर लिया है।

खरीदारी करने वाले ग्राहक अपनी बाइक और साइकिल सड़क पर लगाते है। इसके अलावा सड़कों पर ऑटो रिक्शा व ठेला को भी बेतरतीब ढंग से लगाया जाता है। बाइक सवार के आगे निकलने की होड़ भी जाम का मुख्य कारण है। कहने को यातायात को सुचारू रूप से चलने के लिए पुलिस बल की नियुक्ति की गई है। इसके बावजूद जाम से लोगों को छुटकारा नहीं मिल रहा है। स्थानीय दुकानदारों की माने तो फुटपाथी दुकानदारों से स्थाई दुकानदार, नगर परिषद, नाका व स्थानीय बाजार के ठेकेदार के द्वारा सुविधा शुल्क लिया जाता है।

यातायात पुलिस तैनात : पर्व-त्योहार को लेकर बाजार में जमकर हो रही खरीदारी, लेकिन जाम से लोगों में आक्रोश

अतिक्रमण हटाए नप
व्यवसायी व रोटेरियन देवप्रिय मुखर्जी ने कहा कि सबसे पहले नगर परिषद को स्थाई दुकानदारों को नोटिस देकर बताना चाहिए कि दुकान के सामने फुटपाथ का अतिक्रमण नहीं करे। अगर कोई अतिक्रमण करता है तो उससे जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। फुटपाथी दुकानदारों को दूसरे किसी खाली जगह पर दुकान लगवाएं।

नोटिस भेजा जाएगा : ईओ

नगर परिषद के ईओ सुनील कुमार ने कहा कि हमारे नजर में यह है। अभी दीपावली व छठ को लेकर साफ सफाई में पूरा नगर परिषद लगा हुआ है। छठ पूजा के बाद सभी दुकानदारों को नोटिस भेजी जाएगी। नोटिस के बाद भी अतिक्रमण नही हटाया गया तो थाना व स्थानीय प्रशासन के सहयोग से अतिक्रमण को हटाया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें