दीपावली पर विशेष:पंचतत्व का प्रतीक है मिट्‌टी का दीया, स्वदेशी सजावट सामग्री का ही प्रयोग करना है सर्वोत्तम

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
  • पंडितों ने मिट्‌टी के दीये के महत्व पर डाला विस्तार पूर्वक प्रकाश

दीपावली पर्व करीब है। इसमें मिट्‌टी के दीये का खास महत्व है। सोमवार को भास्कर से बातचीत में पंडितों ने मिट्‌टी के दीये को पंचतत्व का प्रतीक बताया। कहा कि मिट्‌टी को पानी में गलाकर दीपक बनाते हैं। यह भूमि व जल तत्व का प्रतीक है। उसे बनाने के बाद धूप व हवा में सुखाया जाता है, जो आकाश व वायु तत्व का प्रतिक है। फिर दीये को अग्नि में तपाया जाता है। यह अग्नि के प्रतीक को दर्शाता है। इसलिए शास्त्रीय दृष्टिकोण से दीपावली पर मिट्‌टी के दीपक का खास महत्व है।

दीपावली के दिन घी के दीये उत्तम, सरसों या तिल का तेल मध्यम व केरोसिन के दीये निकृष्ट माना गया है। पर्व पर मिट्‌टी से बने हुए दीपक व स्वदेशी सजावट सामग्रियों का ही प्रयोग करना सर्वोतम है। विदेशी झालर या सजावट सामग्रियों का प्रयोग बिल्कुल ना करें। -सुशील पांडेय, प्राचार्य, वेद विद्यालय, मोतिहारी

दीपावली का पूजन धन, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य प्राप्ति के लिए किया जाता है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि इस दिन ऋषि-मुनि एवं पूर्वजों ने अपने घरों की सफाई कर पंक्ति में अनेक मिट्‌टी दीप जलाने की परंपरा का निर्वहन करते आए हैं। यह परंपरा लगातार चली आ रही है।
-रूपेश कुमार ओझा, शिक्षक

कार्तिक कृष्णपक्ष अमावस्या के दिन ही समुद्र मंथन से मां लक्ष्मी का प्रादुर्भाव होने की वजह से जब पुन: तीनों लोकों में खुशहाली लौट आई थी, तब त्रिदेव सहित सभी देवी-देवता, राक्षस व मनुष्यों ने भी मां लक्ष्मी का दीप जलाकर पूजन किया। तभी से दीपावली की परंपरा प्रारंभ हुई।
-सुधीर दत्त पाराशर, वेदाध्यापक

दीपावली भारतीय पर्वो में सबसे प्रमुख है। वर्तमान में ही नहीं, बल्कि युगों से दीपावली पर्व मनाया जा रहा। श्रीरामचंद्रजी लंका में रावण को मारकर सीताजी को लेकर वनवास पूरा करने के बाद अयोध्या लौटे थे, तो अयोध्यावासियों ने दीप जलाए थे।
-चंदन मिश्रा, आचार्य

