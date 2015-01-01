पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यकर्ताओं ने मनाई खुशी:प्रमोद कुमार सिन्हा के समर्थक और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने मनाई खुशी

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
रक्सौल विधानसभा से भाजपा लगातार छठी बार जीत दर्ज की है। अबकी बार भाजपा से उम्मीदवार प्रमोद कुमार सिन्हा ने विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में रक्सौल से भारी मतों के अंतर से सफलता प्राप्त की है। जीत की खबर मिलते ही उनके समर्थकों और पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में खुशी की लहर है। मंगलवार को जैसे ही मतगणना में प्रमोद सिन्हा को बढ़त मिल रही थी, कार्यकर्ताओं का उत्साह बढ़ रहा था। इस बीच दिन में 2 बजे पक्की खबर आयी कि प्रमोद सिन्हा भारी मतों से विजयी हो गये हंै। इसके बाद कार्यकर्ताओं ने जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया। अलग-अलग मोहल्लों में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के द्वारा पटाखे फोड़े गए, एक दूसरे को अबीर गुलाल लगाकर मिठाई भी खिलायी गयी। कोइरीया टोला से लेकर प्रमोद सिन्हा के हरैया स्थित आवास तक जश्न का माहौल दिख रहा था।

