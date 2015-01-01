पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम पूर्वानुमान:जनवरी में 3 डिग्री तक जा सकता है तापमान

मोतिहारी2 दिन पहले
  • अधिक बारिश होने से इस साल पड़ेगी कड़ाके की सर्दी

इस साल मानसून के दौरान रिकॉर्ड बारिश होने के कारण सर्दी भी जमकर पड़ने की संभावना है। उत्तर भारत में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ पिछले साल के मुकाबले ज्यादा सक्रिय रहेगी। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण हीं पहाड़ की ठंडी हवाएं मैदानी इलाकों तक पहुंचती है। उम्मीद है कि दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह से ही तापमान में तेज गिरावट आने लगेगी। हालांकि तापमान में गिरावट का सिलसिला शुरू हो गया है। लोगों को सुबह-शाम ठंढ महसूस होने लगी है। पिछले एक सप्ताह में ही अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान में पांच डिग्री सेल्सियस तक की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। मौसम विभाग आगे और गिरावट होने की संभावना जता रहा है। गौरतलब है कि इस साल मौसम विभाग ने पहले ही सामान्य से ज्यादा बारिश की संभावना जताई थी, जो सही साबित हुई।

जुलाई में 21259.26, अगस्त में 6741.82 व सितंबर में 7499.84 मिलीमीटर रिकार्ड बारिश हुई थी। जिसके कारण ठंढ ज्यादा पड़ने की संभावना है। पिछले साल सर्दियों में औसत न्यूनतम तापमान 6 से 10 डिग्री के बीच ही रहा था। इसके अलावा सर्दी का ज्यादा असर दिसंबर से ही दिखना शुरू हुआ था और मार्च के पहले सप्ताह में इसकी विदाई होने लगी थी। इस बार नवंबर के प्रथम सप्ताह से हीं ठंड का असर दिखने लगा है। ठंड का असर मार्च के प्रथम सप्ताह तक रहने की संभावना है।

