विधानसभा चुनाव:कंट्रोल रूम में घनघनाती रही घंटी, मतदान शुरू होने के एक घंटे बाद तक आई समस्या, 50 ईवीएम बदली गई

मोतिहारी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 7.45 बजे बूथ संख्या 130 पर 15-16 वोट होने के बाद ईवीएम खराब की मिली सूचना

विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर कलक्ट्रेट स्थित राधाकृष्णन भवन में बने कंट्रोल रूम की घंटी सवा चार बजे से बजने लगी। सबसे पहला कॉल हरसिद्धि विधानसभा के बूथ 280 ए से पीठासीन पदाधिकारी मो. कलीमुल्लाह ने किया। उसने कहा कि बीयू का नंबर सीयू पर और सीयू का नंबर बीयू पर चढ़ गया है। इसे कैसे ठीक किया जाएगा। कंट्रोल रूम में बैठे मास्टर ट्रेनर ने समस्या का समाधान कराया। उसके बाद मॉक पोल किया गया। दूसरे कॉल 4.52 मिनट पर सेक्टर दंडाधिकारी ने किया। उन्होंने बूथ संख्या 52 व 53 पर उसी तरह की जानकारी दी। उसे भी मास्टर ट्रेनर ने ठीक कराया। पौने आठ बजे बूथ संख्या 130 पर 15-16 वोट होने के बाद ईवीएम खराब होने की सूचना आई। डीएम एसके अशोक सुबह पौने चार बजे कंट्राेल रूम पहुंच गए। मतदान शुरू होने के एक घंटे बाद तक मिली शिकायत के अधार पर 50 से अधिक जगहों पर ईवीएम सेट बदला गया। वह सवा नौ बजे तक वहां रहे।

बूथ 90 पर वीवी पैट खराब होने पर बदला गया

केसरिया विधानसभा के कंट्रोल रूम में सुबह 4.24 बजे पहला फोन बूथ 65 से सीयू काम नहीं करने का आया। कंट्रोल रूम से उसे ठीक कराने का प्रयास किया गया। लेकिन, ठीक नहीं होने पर रिप्लेस किया गया। पांच बजे बूथ संख्या 49 से वीवी पैट के काम नहीं करने की जानकारी मिली। सूचना पर वीवी पैट को बदला गया। मधुबन विस में पहला फोन बूथ संख्या 106 से आया। सवा छह बजे बूथ संख्या 181 पर मशीन खराब होने की जानकारी पर उसे ठीक कराया गया।

