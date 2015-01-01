पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध, कहा:सरकार कृषि अर्थव्यवस्था को पूंजीपतियों के हाथों सौंपने की रच रही है साजिश

मोतिहारी4 घंटे पहले
बैठक में धरना-प्रदर्शन को लेकर चर्चा करते राजद महागठबंधन के नेता।
  • कृषि कानून के विरोध में राजद 14 को चरखा चौक पर करेगा धरना-प्रदर्शन

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लाए गए तीन नए कृषि कानून के विरोध में सोमवार को राजद महागठबंधन चरखा चौक पर धरना-प्रदर्शन करेगा। शनिवार को पूर्व लोकसभा प्रत्याशी विनोद कुमार श्रीवास्तव के आवास पर राजद किसान प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष रमेश सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया। उन्होंने लाए गए कानून को किसान विरोधी बताया और कहा कि काला कानून बनाकर सरकार की कृषि अर्थव्यवस्था को पूंजीपतियों के हाथों सौंपने की यह साजिश है।

किसानों के पूर्व में मिले अधिकारों को समाप्त किया जा रहा। यही कारण है कि किसान आज सड़क पर हैं। पूर्व लोकसभा प्रत्याशी विनोद कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने धरना-प्रदर्शन की रूप-रेखा पर विस्तार पूर्वक चर्चा की और कहा कि कानून वापस नहीं लेने तक राजद का विरोध जारी रहेगा। धरना में उन्होंने कार्यकर्ता व किसानों से अधिकाधिक संख्या में भाग लेने की अपील की।

मौके पर राजद के प्रदेश महासचिव इनामुल हक, जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेश प्रसाद यादव, संतोष कुशवाहा, हारुण मियां, लालबाबू खां, जावेद अहमद, लालबाबू यादव, हरेंद्र प्रसाद, पवन यादव, अनमोल यादव, कल्याणपुर विधायक मनोज यादव, संतोष यादव, नरकटिया विधायक डॉ समीम अहमद, उमाशंकर यादव, मुमताज अहमद, कृष्णा मिश्रा, रंजीत सिंह, बिंदेश्वरी राम, सुरेंद्र नागर आदि उपस्थित थे।

