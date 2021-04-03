पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्राथमिकी:हवलदार से कार्बाइन छीन बदमाशों ने की थी फायरिंग

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
  • तुरकौलिया थानाध्यक्ष के बयान पर हुई प्राथमिकी

तुरकौलिया थाना क्षेत्र के बिजुलपुर गांव में बुधवार की देर शाम बंधक को छुड़ाने गई पुलिस पर हमला मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। प्राथमिकी तुरकौलिया थानाध्यक्ष अभय कुमार के बयान पर दर्ज हुई है। इसमे 30 नामजद समेत 50 अज्ञात को आरोपित किया गया है। ालांकि पुलिस के साथ झड़प के बाद सदर एसडीपीओ अरुण कुमार गुप्ता के साथ पुलिस लाइन से भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल को भेजा गया। देर रात तक छापेमारी भी हुई। लेकिन उक्त गांव के अधिकतर हमलावरों के घरों में केवल महिलाएं थी।

जबकि पुरुष घर छोड़कर फरार हो गए थे। थानाध्यक्ष अभय कुमार ने बताया कि सड़क दुर्घटना में अधेड़ की मौत के बाद एक युवक के ग्रामीणों द्वारा बंधक बनाए जाने की सूचना पर पुलिस पहुंची थी। इस दौरान असामाजिक तत्वों ने पुलिस पर हमला कर दिया। ईंट-पत्थर से हमला में हवलदार कृष्णकांत कुमार, ललन कुमार, सिपाही मुक्ति यादव, चंद्रकिशोर झा, पप्पु, चौकीदार मंटू घायल हो गए। इसी बीच हमलावरों ने हवलदार कृष्णकांत कुमार का कार्बाइन छीनकर उससे तीन राउंड फायरिंग करदीा।

