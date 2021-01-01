पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Prime Minister Had Said That No One Will Die Of Hunger During The Corona Era, So Five five Hundred Rupees Were Also Sent To The Account Of Women: Renu Devi

नागरिक अभिनंदन:प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा था कि कोरोना के दौर में कोई भी भूख से नहीं मरेगा इसलिए महिलाओं के खाते में भी भेजे गए पांच-पांच सौ रुपए : रेणु देवी

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा-भारत की संस्कृति में बेटी को लक्ष्मी की संज्ञा दी जाती है, ऐसी हमारी संस्कृति व संस्कार है

राजेंद्र नगर भवन में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने उपमुख्यमंत्री रेणु देवी का नागरिक अभिनंदन किया। इस अवसर पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने उन्हें बुके, गुलदस्ता व अंगवस्त्र देकर सम्मानित किया। अभिनंदन से आह्लादित रेणु देवी ने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि मैं घर की बहन- बेटी होने के साथ भाजपा की कार्यकर्ता हूं। भारत की संस्कृति में बेटी को लक्ष्मी की संज्ञा दी जाती है। ऐसी हमारी संस्कृति व संस्कार है। उन्होंने कहा कि पिछली सरकारों ने गरीबी का उन्मूलन करने के लिए कहा था। लेकिन क्या हुआ। राजीव गांधी ने कहा था कि केंद्र सरकार से एक रुपए रिलीज होता है तो 15 पैसा गरीबों तक पहुंचता है। नरेंद्र मोदी व नीतीश कुमार की सरकार में एक रुपए का पूरा पैसा गरीब के खाते में पहुंच रहा है।

गरीबों को सरकार की कई योजनाओं का पैसा सीधे जनधन खाता में जा रहा है। कोरोना काल में महिलाओं के खाते में 500 रुपए की राशि भेजी गई। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा था कि कोई भी कोरोना काल में भूखे नही मरेंगे। सभी को पांच किलो अनाज देने का काम किया। तीन महीने तक निःशुल्क गैस की सुविधा दी गई। प्रधानमंत्री को सभी की चिंता है। उनका जोर आत्मनिर्भर बिहार बनाने पर है। हमलोग सात निश्चय पार्ट 2 पर काम कर रहे हैं। जीविका अस्पतालों में खाना खिलाएगी। स्कूल के बच्चों ड्रेस सिलेगी। कहा कि हम पहले भी विश्व गुरु थे, फिर से विश्व गुरु की तरफ नरेंद्र मोदी की अगुवाई में अग्रसर है। कश्मीर से 370 धारा हटा। शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से राम मंदिर का निर्माण हो रहा है।

सूबे में पहली बार बनी महिला उपमुख्यमंत्री
सांसद, राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष सह यूपी प्रभारी राधामोहन सिंह ने कहा कि बिहार में पहली बार महिला उपमुख्यमंत्री बनाया गया है जो अतिपिछड़ा समाज से है। इसके लिए मोदीजी को बधाई। पूर्ववर्ती सरकारों के 65 साल के इतिहास में गरीब की चिंता नही की गई। वर्षों लग गए देश के कानून बनाने में। गांव में देश की आत्मा बसती है। नरेंद्र मोदी की सरकार ने महिलाओं के लिए इज्जत घर का निर्माण कराया है। प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना नही होती तो गांव के लोग काली व पक्की सड़क नही देखते। पांच साल में मोदी से पहले 65 हजार करोड़ रुपए खर्च होते थे अब मोदी सरकार में 2 लाख 292 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं।

इनकी रही उपस्थिति

मौके पर विधायक प्रमोद कुमार, सुनील मणि तिवारी, श्यामबाबू यादव, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष प्रकाश अस्थाना, पूर्व एमएलसी रामजी शर्मा, मोहिबुल हक, मो. कलाम, डॉ. हेना चंद्रा, अंजू देवी, नीता शर्मा, मीना मिश्रा, पुतुल पाठक, अखिलेश सिंह, चंद्रकिशोर मिश्र, सचिन्द्र प्रसाद सिंह, अनिरुद्ध सहनी, रविभूषण श्रीवास्तव, गणेश कुमार सिंह, सुरेंद्र सहनी, राकेश जी, कमलेश्वर सिंह, प्रभावती देवी, मार्तंड नारायण सिंह थे। कार्यक्रम का संचालन डॉ. लालबाबू प्रसाद ने किया।

