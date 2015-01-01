पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बंदी फरार:अस्पताल की खिड़की का ग्रिल काटकर बंदी फरार

मोतिहारी12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 18 नवंबर से अस्पताल के कैदी वार्ड में था भर्ती

सदर अस्पताल के कैदी वार्ड में इलाजरत बंदी खिड़की का ग्रिल काटकर फरार हो गया। फरार बंदी पताही थाना क्षेत्र के कमरिया टोला गांव निवासी अरुण कुमार है, जो आर्म्स एक्ट के मामले में 18 फरवरी 2020 से मोतिहारी सेंट्रल जेल में बंद था। घटना सोमवार की अहले सुबह करीब तीन बजे की बताई जाती है। बंदी के फरार होने की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस महकमे में हडकंप मच गया। वहीं बंदी के फरार होने की सूचना मिलने पर पहुंची नगर पुलिस ने जांच के दौरान खिड़की के पास से आरी और ब्लेड बरामद किया है। अरुण की गिरफ्तारी के लिए नगर थाना, पताही थाना, पकड़ीदयाल थाना सहित आधे दर्जन से अधिक थाना की पुलिस को लगाया गया है। एसपी नवीन चंद्र झा ने बताया कि कैदी वार्ड में ड्यूटी पर लगाए गए सिपाही की लापरवाही सामने आई है। लापरवाही बरतने वालों को निलंबित कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

आर्म्स एक्ट, बाइक चोरी लूट के मामले में हैं दर्ज

कैदी वार्ड से फरार बंदी पर पताही, पकड़ीदयाल सहित कई थाना में मामला दर्ज है। उसपर आर्म्स एक्ट, लूट, बाइक चोरी जैसे कई संगीन मामले दर्ज है। 18 फरवरी 2020 को पताही पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा था। जेल अस्पताल से रेफर होने के बाद इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। जहां वह इलाजरत था।

सिपाही ने नगर पुलिस काे दी सूचना
सदर अस्पताल के कैदी वार्ड में तैनात सिपाही राजेश पासवान ने बताया कि रात के करीब तीन बजे वह कैदी वार्ड के शौचालय में गया। आवाज लगाने पर दरवाजा नहीं खुला। इसके बाद बाहर से जाकर देखा तो खिड़की का ग्रिल कटा था और शीशा टूटा हुआ था।

