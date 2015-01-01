पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:गरीबों के लिए ठंड में अस्थाई आश्रय स्थल बनेगा, नगर निकाय को दी गई जिम्मेदारी

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
सदर अस्पताल में बना आश्रय स्थल।

ठंड के बढ़ने के साथ ही शीतलहर का प्रकोप बढ़ जाता है। ऐसे में गरीब व दैनिक मजदूर इसकी चपेट में अधिक आते हैं। गांव से शहर में काम की तलाश में आए मजदूर व निराश्रित की मौत ठंड में अधिक होती है। इससे निपटने के लिए आपदा प्रबंधन कार्यालय ने पहल शुरू की है।

डीएम ने सभी एसडीओ व नगर निकाय के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारियों को अपने स्तर से जगह चिन्हित कर मजदूर व गरीबों के लिए अस्थाई आश्रय स्थल अथवा रेन बसेरा बनाने का निर्देश दिया है। जहां रैन बसेरा है उसे कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन के अनुरूप चालू किया जाएगा। वहां सेनेटाइजर व साबुन के साथ अन्य जरूरी सामान की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। लेकिन जहां रैन बसेरा नहीं है वहां अस्थाई आश्रय स्थल का निर्माण होगा।

अस्थाई आश्रय स्थल पॉलीथिन शीट, टेंट या तिरपाल का उपयोग कर बनाया जाएगा। यहां पर्याप्त मात्रा में कंबल की व्यवस्था होगी। जिससे आने वाले लोगों को दिया जाएगा।

अलाव की भी होगी व्यवस्था : रैन बसेरा तथा अस्थाई आश्रय स्थल सहित सभी प्रमुख जगहों पर अलाव की व्यवस्था भी की जाएगी। अलाव की व्यवस्था शीतलहर बढ़ने के साथ होगी। इसके लिए धर्मशाला, अस्पताल परिसर, बस स्टैंड, मुसाफिरखाना, रैन बसेरा सहित वैसे जगह जहां मजदूर व निराश्रितों का अधिक जमावड़ा होता है, का चयन किया जा रहा है।

जल्द ही राशि होगी आवंटित : अलाव के लिए सभी अंचल सहित नगर निकाय को जल्दी राशि का आवंटन किया जाएगा। दिसंबर के अंत से जिले में शीतलहर का प्रकोप शुरू हो जाता है। पछुआ हवा के साथ ठंड के कारण शीतलहर बढ़ती है। उस समय राहगीरों के लिए अलाव लाभदायक होता है।

पर्यवेक्षण

रैन बसेरा तथा अस्थाई आश्रय स्थल का पर्यवेक्षण सभी एसडीओ सहित वरीय अधिकारी करेंगे। जहां भी कमी मिलेगी उसे तत्काल दुरुस्त कराएंगे। डीएम ने सभी एसडीओ को अनुश्रवण का निरीक्षण करने का निर्देश दिया है।

शहर में एक अस्थाई आश्रय स्थल तो एक रैन बसेरा है संचालित

मोतिहारी में एक जगह रैन बसेरा तो एक जगह अस्थाई आश्रय स्थल संचालित है। सदर अस्पताल परिसर में अस्थाई आश्रय स्थल तो छतौनी बस स्टैंड में नगर परिषद की ओर से रेन बसेरा बनाया गया है।

जहां बस से उतरने वाले यात्रियों के अलावा रिक्शा, ठेला चालक सहित अन्य गरीब ठहरते हैं। उनके लिए भोजन सहित अन्य सुविधाएं यहां दी जाती है। वहीं सदर अस्पताल के अस्थाई आश्रय स्थल में मरीजों के अलावा उनके परिजन ठहरते हैं।

