पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट पूर्वी चंपारण:बुद्ध जैसे मुस्कुरा रहे चंपारण के वोटर बागियों की चाल पर टिकी हार-जीत

मोतिहारी13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यहां कई बागी तो ऐसे हैं जो जीती बाजी को पलट सकते हैं

पूर्वी और पश्चिमी चंपारण में पहले दौर (दूसरे चरण) की वोटिंग खत्म हो गई है। पर, उन दिग्गज नेताओं को चैन नहीं मिला है, जिनके इशारे पर वोट इधर से उधर हो सकता है। वे अब जिले के उन क्षेत्रों में सक्रिय हो गए हैं, जहां तीसरी चरण में मतदान होना है। वादों की झड़ी नए सिरे से लगाई जा रही है। इसमें न तो एनडीए के नेता पीछे हैं और न ही महागठबंधन के।

दल से बगावत कर मैदान उतरे प्रत्याशियों की काट तलाशी जा रही है। ऐसा लाजिमी भी है। कई बागी तो ऐसे हैं जो जीती बाजी को हार में तब्दील करने का माद्दा रखते हैं। वहीं, मतदाता बुद्ध की तरह मुस्करा रहा है। सवाल भी... क्यों आपको वोट दें। इस क्षेत्र को ‘गन्ना का मायका’ कहा जाता है। और यहां के गन्ना उत्पादक जार- बेजार हैं।

फसल की एमएसपी इतनी भी नहीं कि मुनाफे की रकम बैंक तक पहुंच सके। पूर्वी चंपारण के किसानों को तो गन्ना की बिक्री के लिए पश्चिमी चंपारण की चीनी मिलों की ओर रुख करना पड़ता है। किसानों की दुर्दशा यहीं थमती तो कोई बात नहीं थी। इस क्षेत्र की सिंचाई के लिए निकाली गई तिरहुत नहर में जमा सिल्ट की उड़ाही के नाम पर सरकारी धन की सफाई तो खूब हुई, पर नहर में सिल्ट वैसी की वैसी जमी रही।

गन्ना के ‘मायके’ में ईख उत्पादक किसानों की समस्या बन गई चुनावी मुद्दा, फसल का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य लागत के मुकाबले कम

चिरैया: बीजेपी ने सीटिंग एमएलए लाल बाबू प्रसाद गुप्ता को फिर से टिकट दिया है। आरजेडी ने शिक्षक की नौकरी छोड़कर कूदे अच्छे लाल राय को उतारा है। उनकी राह रोकने के लिए आरजेडी के पूर्व विधायक लक्ष्मी नारायण निर्दलीय ताल ठोक रहे हैं।

नरकटिया: आरजेडी ने अपने निवर्तमान विधायक डॉ. शमीम अहमद को मैदान में उतारा है। जदयू ने श्याम बिहारी प्रसाद को टिकट से नवाजा है। एलजेपी ने सोनू कुमार को मैदान में भेजकर जदयू के जातीय समीकरण को बिगाड़ दिया है।

मोतिहारी: मंत्री प्रमोद कुमार भाजपा के टिकट पर मैदान में हैं। उन्हें आरजेडी के ओमप्रकाश चौधरी से चुनौती मिल रही है। इन्हीं दोनों के बीच यहां सीधा मुकाबला होगा। यह लगभग तय हो गया है। यहां कुल 14 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं।

सुगौली: सुगौली विधानसभा क्षेत्र से बीजेपी टिकट पर पिछला चुनाव जीते रामचंद्र सहनी को वीआईपी ने अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है। वहीं, आरजेडी ने इंजी. शशि भूषण सिंह को मैदान में भेजा है। सिंह पूर्व में जिला परिषद में जेई थे।

ढाका: आरजेडी ने विधायक फैसल रहमान पर विश्वास बनाए रखा है। बीजेपी ने पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष पवन जायसवाल को मैदान में उतारा है। पूर्व में जदयू में रहे रामपुकार सिन्हा टिकट नहीं मिलने से क्षुब्ध होकर रालोसपा की झोली में आ गिरे।

रक्सौल: बीजेपी टिकट पर जीते डॉ. अजय कुमार सिंह बगावत कर बीएसपी के टिकट पर लड़ रहे हैं। बीजेपी ने जदयू के जिलाध्यक्ष रह चुके प्रमोद कुमार सिन्हा को टिकट दिया है। कई बार किस्मत आजमा चुके राम बाबू यादव को कांग्रेस ने उतारा है।

वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा क्षेत्र में रोचक है मुकाबला
वाल्मीकिनगर के जदयू सांसद वैद्यनाथ प्रसाद के असामयिक निधन के कारण विस चुनाव के साथ ही हो रहे वाल्मीकिनगर संसदीय क्षेत्र का चुनाव बेहद रोचक हो गया है। यहां से जदयू ने दिवंगत सांसद के पुत्र सुनील कुमार को टिकट देकर सहानुभूति वोट बटोरने की कोशिश की है तो कांग्रेस ने पत्रकार प्रवेश मिश्र को उतार कर इस क्षेत्र के अगड़ों को अपने पाले में डालने का प्रयास किया है। लेकिन, इन दोनों के लिए सबसे बड़ी चुनौती भारतीय पंचायत पार्टी के शैलेंद्र गढ़वाल बन गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें