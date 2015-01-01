पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बातचीत:युवाओं ने कहा- जाे क्षेत्र में सड़क, उच्च शिक्षा व इलाज की व्यवस्था करेगा, हम उसी को देंगे वोट

मोतीहारी4 घंटे पहले
  • विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर युवा मतदाताओं में सबसे अधिक देखा जा रहा है उत्साह

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण का मतदान आज होने जा रहा है। शनिवार को रक्सौल विधानसभा में मतदान विभिन्न दलों के प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य तय करेंगे। ऐसे में चुनाव को लेकर युवा मतदाताओं में सबसे अधिक उत्साह देखा जा रहा है। सोशल मीडिया व अन्य माध्यमों से वे लोगों को मतदान के लिए भी प्रोत्साहित करने में जुटे है। शनिवार को युवा मतदाताओं ने दैनिक भास्कर से संवाद के दौरान अपनी-अपनी राय साझा किया।
शिक्षा में सुधार के साथ रोजगार परक शिक्षा की आवश्यकता है। अपने क्षेत्र में सड़क, स्वास्थ्य व सफाई व्यवस्था का बुरा हाल है। उच्च शिक्षा व इलाज के लिए लोगों को बड़े शहरों का रुख करना पड़ता है। बेहतर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर के साथ समाज को साथ लेकर चलने वाला नेता चुनना है। तभी समाज का कल्याण हो सकेगा।-निखिल जायसवाल

लोकतंत्र में नागरिकों को मिले अधिकारों में सबसे बड़ा मताधिकार है। निष्पक्ष भाव से मतदान करेंगे। स्वच्छ छवि व पढ़े लिखे उम्मीदवार को ही वोट देंगे। बिना भेदभाव किये जनता का सर्वांगीण विकास करने वाला प्रत्याशी पहली पसंद रहेगी। किसी के बहकावे में आकर या चिकनी-चुपड़ी बातों में पड़कर हम वोट करने वाले नहीं हैं। -शौर्य कुमार

स्वच्छ संस्था के अध्यक्ष रंजीत सिंह ने कहा कि जनता के सुख-दुख व विपरीत परिस्थितियों में साथ देने वाला विधायक चुनेंगे। स्थानीय स्तर पर सभी समस्याओं से जुड़े नेता को ही वोट देंगे। जाति-धर्म के आधार पर मतदान नही करेंगे। अपने मत का प्रयोग जरूर करें। अच्छे समाज निर्माण के लिए आम अवाम भी ऐसे ही करें वोट। -रंजीत सिंह
शिक्षा के साथ शिक्षकों के हितों को ख्याल रखने वाला जनप्रतिनिधि हो। क्षेत्र में उद्योग व कारखाने लगाने वाला नेता हो। सीमा से सटा रक्सौल विधानसभा मूलभूत कई सुविधाओं से वंचित है। जिसे पूरा करने वाले उम्मीदवार को मत देंगे। अब तक तो यह क्षेत्र मूलभूत सुविधाओं के मामले में उपेक्षित रहा है। हर नागरिक वोट अवश्य करें। -सत्यप्रकाश कुमार

