चुनावी सभा:यह चुनाव प्रदेश की दिशा व दशा को बदलेगी, बदलाव जरूरी है : कन्हैया

मोतिहारी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चकिया के गांधी मैदान में सीपीआई नेता डॉ. कन्हैया कुमार की हुई सभा

विधानसभा चुनाव दो धाराओं के बीच हो रही है। एक तरफ समाज को तोड़ने वाली पार्टियां है,जबकि दूसरी तरफ समाज में अमन शांति स्थापित करने व बिहार के विकास के लिए कटिबद्ध पार्टियां महागठबंधन के रूप में शामिल है। यह चुनाव प्रदेश का दिशा व दशा को बदलेगी। उक्त बातें जेएनयू के पूर्व अध्यक्ष सह सीपीआई नेता डॉ. कन्हैया कुमार ने गुरुवार को स्थानीय गांधी मैदान में एक चुनावी सभा के दौरान कही। उन्होंने एनडीए पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि मौजूदा केंद्र व राज्य की सरकार सभी मोर्चे पर फेल है।

बिहार में प्रतिभा की कमी नहीं है सरकार की ढुलमुल नीति और इच्छाशक्ति की कमी के कारण यहां के बच्चे कोटा सहित अन्य प्रदेशों में जाकर पढ़ रहे हैं। सरकार अपने कामयाबी का ढिंढोरा पीटने में लगी है। स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं बदहाल है, किसान परेशान है, बेरोजगारी चरम पर है। मजदूरों की स्थिति बद से बदतर होती जा रही है। इनका सुधि लेने वाला कोई नहीं है। अपराध चरम पर है, कारखाना बंद हो चुका है लेकिन जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन के नेता बीते 15 साल पहले की बात कहकर अपनी नाकामियों को छुपाने में लगी है। अब यह चलने वाला नहीं है। शिवहर में एक प्रत्याशी की हत्या व मुंगेर की घटना क्या है जो सर्वविदित है।

महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार के पक्ष में वाेट देने की अपील

कन्हैया ने आमजन से पकोड़े बेचने को रोजगार बताने वाली एनडीए गठबंधन के झांसे में नहीं आने तथा बिहार के भविष्य बदलने के लिए एक-एक कीमती वोट महागठबंधन के उम्मीदवार के पक्ष में देने की अपील की। वहीं पिपरा विधानसभा के सीपीएम उम्मीदवार राजमंगल कुशवाहा तथा कल्याणपुर विधानसभा के प्रत्याशी मनोज कुमार यादव ने सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि मैं आपका सिपाही हूं।आपके उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरने का काम करूंगा। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करने वालों में कांग्रेस पार्टी के जिला अध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र कुमार शुक्ला तथा कांग्रेस सेवा दल के जिलाध्यक्ष रंजन शर्मा व राजद नेता भागनारायण यादव,श्री बाबू यादव,जिला पार्षद नवल यादव पूर्व जिला पार्षद अशोक यादव,दीक्षा भारती,सुनील कुमार सिंह,शंभू शरण सिंह,चंदन यादव,उमेश महतो , नईम खान,सहित अन्य शामिल थे। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता मुकेश कुमार जबकि मंच संचालन माधव मधुकर ने की।

