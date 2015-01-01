पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुहूर्त:आज शाम 5:21 बजे डूबते और कल सुबह 6:39 बजे उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने का है मुहूर्त

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • छठ घाटों पर आज अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने को उमड़ेगी व्रतियों की भीड़, उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य कल
  • चार दिवसीय सूर्यषष्ठी व्रत के दूसरे दिन व्रतियों ने किया खरना का अनुष्ठान

सूर्योपासना का महापर्व छठ का उल्लास चरम पर है। शहर से लेकर गांव तक ‘दर्शन दीन्ही ना अपन ये छठी मइया’ आदि पारंपरिक लोक गीतों से वातावरण गूंज रही। गुरुवार को चार दिवसीय सूर्यषष्ठी व्रत के दूसरे दिन व्रतियों ने खरना का अनुष्ठान पूरा किया। व्रतियों ने निराहार रहकर सांयकाल गोधूली वेला में नवनिर्मित मिट्टी के चूल्हों पर आम की लकड़ी से बनी रोटी के अलावा साठी का चावल, गाय का दूध, गुड़ की खीर, केला, आदी, मूली सहित अन्य ऋतुफल से भगवान सूर्य को भोग लगाया और इसके बाद प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। खरना के अनुष्ठान के साथ व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया। शुक्रवार को सायंकाल 5:21 मिनट पर डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने का शुभ मुर्हूत है। वेद विद्यालय के प्राचार्य सुशील कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि रविवार को प्रातःकाल सूर्योदय समय 6:39 मिनट पर उदयगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही इस चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान का विधिवत समापन हो जाएगा।

शहर से लेकर गांव तक ‘दर्शन दीन्ही ना अपन ये छठी मइया’ आदि पारंपरिक लोक गीतों से वातावरण गूंजता रहा

देर शाम तक बाजारों में खरीदारी करते रहे लोग

शुक्रवार को बाजार में सुबह से ही खासी चहल-पहल रही। पूजन सामग्री की खरीदारी को बड़ी संख्या में लोग बाजार पहुंचे। अदरक 70-80 रुपए किलो बिका, तो मूली का भाव भी चढ़ा रहा। बाजार में मूली का भाव 25-35 रुपए किलो से अधिक पहुंच गया। हल्दी 40 रुपए किलो था। स्कन्दपुराण के अनुसार सूर्यषष्ठी(छठ) प्रमुख रूप से भगवान सूर्य का व्रत है। सूर्य भगवान के साथ-साथ इसमें षष्ठी (छठी) माता की प्रतिमा बनाकर उनका पूजन किया जाता है।

