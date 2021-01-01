पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चेतावनी:नलजल योजना में गड़बड़ी के आरोपी जाएंगे जेल

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नलजल योजना में गड़बड़ी करने वाले जनप्रतिनिधि या सरकारी कर्मी जिनपर प्राथमिकी दर्ज है। उन्हें सलाखों के पीछे भेजा जाएगा। साथ ही इसकी भी व्यवस्था होगी कि उनका तबतक बेल न हो जबतक कि वे योजनाओं में गड़बड़ी या अधूरी योजना को पूरा न करा दें। मंगलवार को पंचायती राज विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव अमृत लाल मीणा ने अधिकारियों के साथ वीसी कर उक्त निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि उक्त योजना में जिस पर भी प्राथमिकी दर्ज है, उसकी गिरफ्तारी कराई जाए। उन्होंने कहा कि इसमें एसपी से मिलकर पहल कराएं। अधिवक्ता से मिलकर एेसी व्यवस्था हो ताकि आरोपी को तबतक बेल न मिले जबतक कि वह अपने काम को पूरा न करे। उनके निर्देश के बाद जिला पंचायती राज कार्यालय ऐसे दागियों की सूची बनाने में जुट गया है। एक-दो दिनों में उनकी सूची तैयार कर एसपी को भेज दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser