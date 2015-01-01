पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साक्षरता मिशन:जिले में लोगों को साक्षर बनाने को चलाया जाएगा पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान, कॉलेज और एनसीसी के छात्रों से ली जाएगी मदद

मोतिहारी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीपीओ साक्षरता का कार्यालय जुटा तैयारी में, आबादी बाहुल्य टोले को चिह्नित किया जाएगा

जिले के लोगों को साक्षर बनाने की कवायद शिक्षा विभाग ने शुरू कर दी है। डीपीओ साक्षरता का कार्यालय इसकी तैयारी में अभी से जुट गया है। शिक्षा विभाग के निदेशक जन शिक्षा सह अपर सचिव कुमार रामानुज ने जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी, जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी साक्षरता व राज्य संसाधन समूह के सदस्य को पत्र भेजा है। राष्ट्रीय साक्षरता मिशन प्राधिकरण नई दिल्ली व राज्य साक्षरता मिशन प्राधिकरण बिहार के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में यह अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा।

अभियान में पंचायती राज संस्थाओं की अधिकाधिक भागीदारी होगी। साथ ही लेखा संधारण व वित्तीय प्रक्रिया में ऑनलाइन तकनीक का प्रयोग होगा। पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान के तहत साक्षरता कार्यक्रम को पूरे समर्पण भाव से करने वाले विद्यालय, कॉलेज, एनसीसी, एनएसएस आदि के छात्र-छात्राओं का चयन असाक्षरों को साक्षरता प्रदान करने के लिए किया जाएगा।

इसके लिए जिले के लक्ष्य के अनुरूप आबादी के आधार पर अभिवंचित तबकों के आबादी बाहुल्य टोले को चिह्नित किया जाएगा। जिन टोलों में महादलित, दलित व अल्पसंख्यक अतिपिछड़ा वर्ग केंद्र संचालित हैं उसे छोड़कर किसी अन्य टोले का चयन पढ़ना-लिखना अभियान के लिए किया जाएगा।

अभियान के लिए प्रखंड, गांव व टोला की होगी पहचान

डीईओ ने बताया कि इस अभियान के क्रियान्वयन व सफलता के लिए प्रखंडवार लक्ष्य निर्धारित करने, स्वयंसेवी शिक्षकों को चिह्नित करने व स्वयंसेवी शिक्षकों के प्रशिक्षण की पूर्व तैयारी का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसके लिए 2011 की जनगणना में पाए गए असाक्षरों की जनसंख्या के आधार पर जिला अंतर्गत प्रखंड, गांव व टोला की पहचान की जाएगी।

इसके लिए जिला व प्रखंड स्तरीय कार्यकारिणी समिति व शासी निकाय का गठन किया जाएगा। असाक्षरों के लिए चिह्नित गांव या टोला के संगत प्राथमिक, मध्य या उच्च विद्यालय के प्रधानाध्यापक को साक्षरता पर्यवेक्षक तथा एक सक्रिय उत्साही शिक्षक को साक्षरता शिक्षक के रूप में नामित किया जाएगा।

बैठक में होगा स्वयंसेवी शिक्षक का चयन

पंचायती राज प्रतिनिधि, चिह्नित प्रखंड के बीईओ चिह्नित पंचायत के नामित साक्षरता पर्यवेक्षक, साक्षरता शिक्षक, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता आदि की बैठक में स्वयंसेवी शिक्षक की पहचान की जाएगी। गांव का पढ़ा-लिखा कोई भी व्यक्ति, स्कूल या कॉलेज का विद्यार्थी, सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक, एनसीसी, नेहरू युवा केंद्र का स्वयंसेवक आदि स्वयंसेवी शिक्षक हो सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें