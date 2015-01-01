पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दौरा:कायाकल्प की तैयारियों को लेकर दो सदस्यीय टीम ने किया निरीक्षण

मोतिहारी4 घंटे पहले
  • टीम ने सदर अस्पताल की कमियों को दुरुस्त करने का दिया निर्देश

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निर्देश पर तिरहुत प्रमंडल के क्षेत्रीय कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक प्रशांत कुमार झा के नेतृत्व में दो सदस्यीय टीम ने शनिवार को सदर अस्पताल का दौरा किया। टीम में शिवहर के डीपीएम पंकज कुमार सहयोग कर रहे हैं। टीम कायाकल्प पुरस्कार को लेकर सदर अस्पताल की तैयारियों का जायजा ले रही है। टीम के सदस्यों ने बारीकी से सदर अस्पताल के विभिन्न विभागों व कागजातों का अवलोकन किया। साथ ही अस्पताल प्रशासन को कमियों को दुरुस्त करने का निर्देश दिया है।

कायाकल्प पुरस्कार को लेकर राज्य व केंद्रीय टीम सदर अस्पताल का दौरा करने वाली है। केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की टीम के आने से पहले सदर अस्पताल पूर्ण रूप से व्यवस्थित हो, इसको लेकर टीम के सदस्यों ने सदर अस्पताल प्रशासन को खामियों को सुधारने का निर्देश दिया है। सदर अस्पताल का आईसीयू, एसएनसीयू, ओटी, लेबर रूम, चाइल्ड वार्ड, कालाजार वार्ड, फैमली प्लानिंग, इमरजेंसी सहित कई विभागों के कमियों पर भी अस्पताल प्रशासन का ध्यान आकृष्ट कराया है।

टीम ने चिकित्सकों का ड्यूटी रोस्टर, नर्स व अन्य पारामेडिकल के रोस्टर का भी अवलोकन किया। मौके पर सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अखिलेश्वर प्रसाद सिंह, जिला यक्ष्मा पदाधिकारी डॉ. रंजीत राय, डीपीएम अमित अचल, डीएस डॉ. आरके वर्मा, अस्पताल प्रबंधक विजय चन्द्र झा थे।

