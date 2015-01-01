पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:चकिया में दाे भाइयाें काे अज्ञात वाहन ने कुचला, एक की माैत

चकिया, पताही, पहाड़पुर9 घंटे पहले
जिले के अलग-अलग दो जगहों पर शुक्रवार को सड़क हादसे में दो की मौत हो गई। मृतकों में चकिया थाना क्षेत्र के ओझा टोला गांव निवासी नीतेश कुमार ओझा तथा पहाड़पुर थाना क्षेत्र के बरकुरवा गांव निवासी नितेश कुमार शामिल था। वहीं करंट से पताही थाना क्षेत्र के बाराशंकर गांव निवासी आशिक कुमार की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

चकिया थाना क्षेत्र के ओझा टोला गांव के समीप शुक्रवार देर रात सड़क दुर्घटना में एक युवक की मौत घटनास्थल पर हो गई। जबकि एक अन्य घायल हो गया। मृतक उक्त गांव निवासी स्वर्गीय कमलकिशोर ओझा के 32 वर्षीय पुत्र नीतेश कुमार ओझा था। वहीं घायल की पहचान मृतक के बड़े भाई नीरज कुमार ओझा के रूप में बतायी गयी है।

सड़क जाम कर किया आवागमन बाधित

ग्रामीणों ने घटनास्थल पर सड़क जाम कर वरीय अधिकारियों को बुलाने की मांग करने लगे। साथ ही आक्रोशित पीड़ित परिवार को उचित मुआवजा दिलाने की मांग करने लगे। सूचना पर प्रशिक्षु आईपीएस राज तथा सीओ राजकिशोर साह ने पहुंचकर आक्रोशित लोगों को समझाकर तथा मुआवजे की आश्वासन पर लोगों को शांत कराया। इसके बाद जाम समाप्त हुआ।

आक्रोशितों ने मोतिहारी-मुजफ्फरपुर हाइवे को करीब एक घंटे तक जाम रखा। इस दौरान वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई। आक्रोशितों के शांत होने के बाद पुलिस को वाहनों की जाम समाप्त करने में काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। इसके बाद पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।

