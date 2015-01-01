पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्राथमिकी दर्ज:ग्रामीणों ने बाइक चुराते दो को पकड़ा, पुलिस को सौंपा

मोतीहारी4 घंटे पहले
  • नोनेया कचहरी टोला की घटना, प्राथमिकी दर्ज

थाना क्षेत्र के नोनेया कचहरी टोला के ग्रामीणों ने दो बाइक चोर को पकड़ कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। जबकि तीन चोर भागने में सफल रहे। पकड़े गए चोर कचहरी टोला नोनेया के रामबाबू प्रसाद व अजीत कुमार बताए गए हैं। बाइक मालिक कुंदन कुमार ने प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। कुंदन गुरुवार की अहले सुबह सोया था, उसी समय घर के बाहर बाइक स्टार्ट करने की आवाज सुनाई दी। बाइक पर सवार होकर तीन चोर भाग गए। जबकि दो व्यक्ति जो बाइक स्टार्ट कर रहे थे वे गांव की तरफ पैदल भागे। जिनको ग्रामीणों ने पकड़ लिया। थानाध्यक्ष अनुज कुमार सिंह ने आवेदन प्राप्त होते ही प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर पकड़े गए दोनों चोर रामबाबू प्रसाद व अजित कुमार को न्यायिक हिरासत में शुक्रवार को मोतिहारी भेज दिया।

जदयू नेता की बाइक चोरी
दयू के प्रदेश नेता दिनेश पासवान की बाइक गुरूवार की शाम चोरों ने शहर के जानपुल के समीप से चुरा लिया। बाइक उनका बेटा देवेश कुमार लेकर बाजार करने गया था। मामले में उसने नगर थाना में आवेदन दिया है। उसने कहा है वह गुरूवार को वी टू बाजार में कपड़ा खरीदने बाइक से गया था। वापस लौटा तो उसकी बाइक गायब थी।

