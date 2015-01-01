पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी पहल:धर्म रक्षा निधि अभियान चलाकर विश्व हिंदू परिषद निर्धन छात्रों को पढ़ने की निशुल्क व्यवस्था करेगी

मोतिहारी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विश्व हिंदू परिषद व बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक में लिया गया निर्णय

विश्व हिन्दू परिषद व बजरंगदल के जिला कार्यसमिति की बैठक विहिप जिलाध्यक्ष सुबोध कुमार अधिवक्ता की अध्यक्षता में मठिया जिरात में विहिप नेता अशोक श्रीवास्तव अधिवक्ता के आवास पर हुई। बैठक में धर्म रक्षा निधि चलाने और लोगों से धर्म की रक्षा हेतु सहयोग लेने पर विचार विमर्श किया गया।

इसको लेकर पांच दिसंबर को मोतिहारी के वृक्षा स्थान में बड़े कार्यक्रम में केन्द्रीय अधिकारी की उपस्थिति में कार्यकर्ता और समाज के लोग धर्म रक्षा निधि करने के साथ अभियान की शुरुआत करेंगे। अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण कार्य शुरू होने के उपलक्ष्य में 28 नवंबर को हनुमान गढ़ी में हनुमान अराधना और महाप्रसाद सह भंडारा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया है। यहां कई हिन्दू संतों व हिन्दू नेताओं को विहिप सम्मानित करेगा।

बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए विहिप के बिहार झारखंड के क्षेत्र संपर्क प्रमुख अशोक श्रीवास्तव अधिवक्ता ने कहा कि धर्म रक्षा निधि अभियान चलाकर विहिप जरूरत मंद हिन्दू परिवारों को सहयोग करने के साथ निर्धन हिन्दू छात्रों को पढ़ने की निशुल्क व्यवस्था भी करेगा। हिन्दू परिवारों को सबल बनाने के लिए बहनों की शादी, पढ़ाई इत्यादि में भी मदद होगा। कहा कि राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए 11 करोड़ परिवार से विहिप सहयोग राशि लेकर अयोध्या भेजेगा ताकि हिन्दुस्तान के हिन्दुओं को लगे कि मंदिर निर्माण में मेरा भी योगदान हैं।

इसी क्रम में जनजागरण के लिए हनुमान गढ़ी में हनुमान अराधना और महा प्रसाद सह भंडारा कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया है। मौके पर संगठन का विस्तार करते हुए विहिप के देवेन्द्र कुमार सिंह को मोतिहारी नगर अध्यक्ष व मधुरेन्द्र सिंह को राम सिंह छतौनी पंचायत का संयोजक और आशुतोष दास को अमर छतौनी पंचायत का बजरंगदल संयोजक बनाया गया।

मौके पर जिला उपाध्यक्ष डॉ. संतोष श्रीवास्तव, बजरंगदल के विभाग संयोजक जितेन्द्र कुशवाहा, जिला संयोजक हेमन्त कुमार, सह संयोजक आनन्द सिंह, राहुल सिंह, धर्मेद्र ठाकुर, रवि अग्रहरि, अभिनव पांडेय, जिला मंत्री मनीष कुमार, मनोज शुक्ला, सोनल शुक्ला, कन्हैया कुमार, विक्रम जायसवाल आदि थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें