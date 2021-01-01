पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:लोकतंत्र में मतदान है महादान, वोट डालकर मनमाफिक प्रतिनिधि चुनते हैं वोटर : डीएम

मोतिहारीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर भवन में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस समारोह 2021 का किया गया आयोजन

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस समारोह 2021 का आयोजन सोमवार को नगर भवन में किया गया। जिसका उद्घाटन डीएम एसके अशोक व एसपी नवीन चंद्र झा ने किया। 18 साल के नये वोटरों को जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने मतदाता फोटो पहचान पत्र देकर उन्हें वोट करने के लिए जागरूक किया। डीएम ने उपस्थित लोगों को मतदान के महत्व को बताया। कहा कि लोकतंत्र में मतदान महादान है। मतदान करने से हम अपने मन के अनुसार जनप्रतिनिधि को चुन सकते है। एक मत से जीत और हार का फैसला हो जाता है।

उन्होंने कहा कि अब सरकार ई वोटर आई कार्ड लांच की है। आज से इसकी शुरूआत हो गई। एक फरवरी से युवा अपने मोबाईल में ई वोटर आई कार्ड रख सकते हैं। इसके लिए उन्हें प्रक्रिया करनी होगी। कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित अधिकारी एवं मतदाताओं को एमजेके गर्ल्स स्कूल की छात्राओं ने गीत के माध्यम से स्वागत किया। उसके बाद उपस्थित अधिकारी व कर्मियों ने मतदान करने की शपथ ली। एसपी ने कहा कि मतदान लोकतंत्र का स्तंभ है। उन्होंने एक जनवरी 2021 को 18 वर्ष की आयु पूरा कर चुके युवाओं से वोटर बनने की अपील की। मौके पर विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान बेहतर काम करने वाले पदाधिकारी व बीएलओ को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया।

नए वोटरों को फोटो पहचान पत्र देकर उन्हें वोट करने के लिए जागरूक किया

निर्भीक होकर व बिना किसी प्रलोभन के मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की ली शपथ

अनुमंडल कार्यालय में एसडीओ संजीव कुमार की अध्यक्षता में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया।इस अवसर पर अधिकारियों एवं कर्मियों ने मतदान संबंधी शपथ लिया। इस अवसर पर उनलोगों ने लोकतांत्रिक मर्यादाओं का पालन करने की शपथ ली।इस दौरान एसडीओ ने इन्हें स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष एवं निर्भीक होकर धर्म,जाती,वर्ग,समुदाय से ऊपर उठकर बिना किसी प्रलोभन में आए अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की शपथ दिलाई। इस अवसर पर सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर बीएलओ के नेतृत्व में आम जनता ने निष्पक्ष मतदान करने एवं मतदान में अपनी सहभागिता सुनिश्चित करने की शपथ ली।

जनप्रतिनिधि एवं कर्मियों ने मतदान करने की शपथ ली

बीडीओ सूरज कुमार सिंह, सीओ राजेश कुमार, एलएस पिंकी प्रिया एवं कर्मियों ने जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ मतदान करने का शपथ ली। सभी लोगों ने निर्भीक होकर ,धर्म,जाति, वर्ग, समुदाय, भाषा या किसी प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए बिना सभी चुनावों में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने की शपथ ली। मौके पर जीपीएस श्रीनारायण सिंह, जेई वर्षा कुमारी, नपं चेयरमैन सुरेश राम थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser