पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मतदाता डालेंगे वोट:कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच होगा मतदान 68 बूथों पर 48703 मतदाता डालेंगे वोट

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड में तीसरे व अंतिम चरण का मतदान आज होगा। मतदान सुबह 7 बजे शुरू साम 6 बजे तक चलेगा। जहां के 68 बूथों पर 48703 मतदाता इवीएम का बटन दबाकर प्रत्याशियों की तकदीर लिखेंगे। उसके बाद 10 नवम्बर को इवीएम में कैद वोटों की गिनती होगी और प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला सुनाया जाएगा। उक्त 68703 मतदाताओं में पुरुषों की संख्या 25682 व महिलाओं की संख्या 23021है। जबकि इसमें शामिल 2091 नये मतदाता पहली बार मतदान की अनुभूति प्राप्त करेंगे।

बुनियादी विद्यालय स्थित बूथ संख्या 279 व 280 पर लाइव कास्टिंग की व्यवस्था की गयी है। जहां मतदान की गतिविधियों का लाइव टेलीकास्ट किया जायेगा। इसकी जानकारी चुनाव कार्यालय कर्मी बीएलओ विनय कुमार पांडेय ने बीडीओ मुकेश कुमार के हवाले से दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें