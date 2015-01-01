पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तीसरा चरण:चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था में 2569 बूथों पर होगी वाेटिंग, 151 माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर तैनात

मोतिहारी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एमएस कॉलेज वज्रगृह से मोतिहारी, सुगौली, रक्सौल व नरकटिया व जिला स्कूल से चिरैया व ढाका काे दी गई ईवीएम

तीसरे चरण के मतदान के लिए 833 पीसीसीपी को शुक्रवार को मोतिहारी स्थित वज्रगृह से ईवीएम देकर रवाना किया गया। एमएस कॉलेज स्थित वज्रगृह से मोतिहारी, सुगौली, रक्सौल व नरकटिया के 533 तो जिला स्कूल से चिरैया व ढाका के 300 पीसीसीपी को ईवीएम दी गई। जो देर रात बूथ पर जाकर पीठासीन पदाधिकारी को मतदान कराने के लिए ईवीएम दिए। शनिवार की सुबह सात बजे से सभी 2569 बूथों पर मतदान शुरू होगा जो शाम छह बजे तक चलेगा। दोनों जगहों पर ईवीएम देने की प्रक्रिया सुबह 11 बजे से ही शुरू हो गई थी।

वज्रगृह में विधानसभावार बने 15 टेबुल से ईवीएम दिया गया। एक टेबुल पर तीन कर्मियों को लगाया गया था। ईवीएम देने के लिए बूथवार पोलिंग टीम को एनाउंसमेंट कर बुलाया जा रहा था। उनके आने पर ईवीएम रिसीव कराया गया। ईवीएम लेने के लिए पीसीसीपी के बीच आपाधापी मची रही। सभी पीसीसीपी बज्रगृह के बाहर बने पंडाल में बैठ कर अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते रहे। बूथ संख्या एनाउंसमेंट होते ही तुरंत जाकर ईवीएम रिसीव कर रहे थे। पीसीसीपी के साथ अर्द्ध सैनिक बल के जवानों को लगाया गया है।

एक पीसीसीपी को तीन-चार बूथों की ईवीएम दी गई। इसके पूर्व दल को रवाना करने से पूर्व दोनों जगहों पर डीएम एसके अशोक व एसपी नवीन चंद्र झा ने गश्ती दल सह ईवीएम एवं वीवीपैट संग्रह दल सह स्टैटिक दंडाधिकारी, जोनल दंडाधिकारी, सुपर जोनल दंडाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को संयुक्त रूप से संबोधित किया। अधिकारियों ने दंडाधिकारी व पुलिस पदाधिकारियों को शांतिपूर्ण, स्वच्छ, निष्पक्ष, पारदर्शी चुनाव संपन्न कराने का निर्देश दिया। अधिकारियों ने कहा कि पीसीसीपी की भूमिका बेहद महत्वपूर्ण है। समय पर ईवीएम पहुंचाना एवं मतदान के बाद ईवीएम को सुरक्षित वज्रगृह में लाने की जिम्मेदारी है। मतदान समाप्त होने के बाद पीसीसीपी निधार्रित रूट से आकर ही वज्रगृह में ईवीएम जमा करेंगे।

कहीं से गड़बड़ी की सूचना मिलने पर त्वरित निष्पादन करें
डीएम ने कहा कि कहीं से गड़बड़ी की सूचना मिलने पर उसका त्वरित निष्पादन किया जाएगा। किसी भी स्थिति में मतदान को शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न कराना है। स्टैटिक दंडाधिकारी बूथों से रिपोर्ट लेकर जोनल दंडाधिकारी व जोनल दंडाधिकारी रिपोर्ट लेकर सुपर जोनल दंडाधिकारी को सूचना देंगे। तीसरे चरण के मतदान के लिए 151 माइक्रो ऑब्जर्वर को भी तैनात किया गया है। जो लगातार पेट्रोलिंग करेंगे। मौके पर सहायक समाहर्ता समीर सौरभ, स्थापना उप समाहर्ता सुधीर कुमार, डीटीओ अनुराग कौशल सिंह, विशेष कार्य पदाधिकारी गोपनीय शाखा नितेश कुमार, उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी द्वारिका रविदास, अवर निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी तौकिब किब्रिया, जिला सूचना जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी बिंदुसार मंडल आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें