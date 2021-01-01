पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:नए संकल्प के साथ काम करें और प्रतिष्ठा का रखें ख्याल

मोतिहारी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माध्यमिक शिक्षक संघ भवन के सभागार में माध्यमिक विद्यालयों के प्रधानाध्यापकों को डीईओ ने कहा-

नए साल में नए संकल्प व नई उर्जा के साथ शिक्षक काम करें। आप अच्छा करेंगे तो शिक्षा विभाग का भी नाम होगा। उक्त बातें डीईओ अवधेश कुमार सिंह ने कही। वे शुक्रवार को माध्यमिक शिक्षक संघ भवन के सभागार में जिले के विभिन्न माध्यमिक विद्यालयों से आए प्रधानाध्यापकों को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि आप हमेशा बेहतर करते रहे हैं। उसे और बेहतर तरीके से करने की जरूरत है। अतिथि शिक्षकों से संबंधित रिपोर्ट आप सभी से मांगी गयी है, उसे यथाशीघ्र उपलब्ध करा दें। ताकि राज्य को ससमय रिपोर्ट भेजी जा सके।

इसके अलावा अन्य कई रिपोर्ट अापसे मांगी गयी है। उसे ससमय उपलब्ध कराने की कोशिश करें। उन्होंने कहा कि फरवरी का महीना चैलेंज से भरा है। इसी महीने इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा व वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा होनी है। इस परीक्षा में अपनी व विद्यालय की प्रतिष्ठा का ख्याल रखें। आपके बेहतर काम की तारीफ होती रही है, आपकी टीम बेहतर कर रही है। परीक्षा के दौरान विधि-व्यवस्था को लेकर अलर्ट रहें। डीईओ ने जिले में स्थापित माध्यमिक शिक्षक संघ भवन व उसकी बनावट को देखकर काफी प्रशंसा की।

खुले मंच से कहा कि आपलोगों ने अपने संघ का कार्यालय बहुत अच्छा बना रखा है। यह आपके काम व तन्मयता को दर्शाता है। इसी तरह आप अपने-अपने विद्यालय को भी सुंदर व बेहतर बनाइए। आप अच्छा करेंगे तो हमारा भी नाम होगा। संघ के अध्यक्ष सीताराम यादव ने कहा कि नए वर्ष की यह प्रथम बैठक। हमारा संघ हमेशा गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा के लिए काम करता रहा है। हम जिले की शिक्षा व्यवस्था को बुलंदी पर ले जाएंगे। सचिव नवल किशोर सिंह ने सभी प्रधानाध्यापकों को नए साल की शुभकामनाएं दीं। साथ ही कोराेनाकाल में बच्चों को गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा देने व सहयोग के लिए हमेशा तैयार रहने की अपनी प्रतिबद्धता दुहारायी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser