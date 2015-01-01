पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:मोतीपुर में पिस्टल की नोंक पर सीएसपी संचालक से 1.94 लाख रुपए की लूट, पुलिस ने जांच की शुरू

मोतीपुरएक घंटा पहले
मोतीपुर-सरैया पथ पर सिंगइला पुल के पास सोमवार काे बाइक सवार 3 अपराधियों ने पिस्टल दिखा सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के सीएसपी संचालक चंदन कुमार से 1.94 लाख रुपए लूट लिए। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच छानबीन की। अज्ञात के खिलाफ एफआईआर हुई है। पीड़ित चंदन कुमार मोतीपुर थाने के बरियारपुर मठिया गांव के हैं। बगही में सीएसपी है। बताया बैंक की मोतीपुर शाखा से 1 लाख 74 हजार निकालकर बाइक से सीएसपी निकले।

मिश्रौलिया चौक के समीप एक डीलर ने 20 हजार दिए। सिंगाइला पुल के पास पीछे से आए एक बाइक पर सवार 3 अपराधियों ने पैर से मारकर बाइक सहित उसे गिरा दिया। एक अपराधी ने पिस्टल तान दी और रुपए रखा बैग लूट लिया। बैग में लैपटॉप व मोबाइल फोन भी था।

