बरूराज थाना क्षेत्र की घटना:प्रेम विवाह की रंजिश में लड़के की बहन का अपहरण, घर पर हमला और मारपीट

मोतीपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • मारपीट में लड़का पक्ष की दो महिला समेत 5 जख्मी

बरूराज थाना क्षेत्र के एक गांव में प्रेम विवाह से गुस्साए लड़की पक्ष के लोगों ने लड़के की बहन काे अगवा कर लिया। पूछने पर घर पर हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में दो महिला सहित पांच लोग गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। सभी घायलों का इलाज पीएचसी में कराया जा रहा है। पीड़ित ने बताया कि उसका लड़का गांव के ही एक लड़की से प्रेम करता था।

बीते सात जुलाई को उसके पुत्र ने लड़की से कोर्ट मैरिज कर लिया। यह बात लड़की पक्ष के लोगों को नागवार गुजरी और रंजिश में एक दिसंबर को उनलोगों ने मेरी पुत्री को अगवा कर गायब कर दिया। काफी खोजबीन के बाद जब हम लोगों पूछने गए ताे लाठी-डंडे और लोहे के रॉड से घर पर हमला कर दिया। हम सभी की बुरी तरह से पिटाई कर लहूलुहान कर दिया। इधर,घटना काे लेकर गांव में दो पक्षों के बीच तनाव की स्थिति कायम है। थानाध्यक्ष मुकेश कुमार ने बताया कि पीड़ित की शिकायत पर पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।

