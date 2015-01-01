पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैक पार कर स्टेशन पहुंचते हैं यात्री:प्लेटफाॅर्म संख्या से 2 से 3-4 और बाहर निकलने के लिए एफओबी के विस्तार की गति थमी, इंतजार बढ़ा

नरकटियागंज
  • नरकटियागंज एफओबी के विस्तार कार्य में नहीं हो रही तेजी, दो माह से कार्य ठप

नरकटियागंज रेलवे स्टेशन पर बने रहे एफओबी का निर्माण कार्य विगत दो माह से बंद पड़ा है। स्थानीय रेल प्रशासन की लापरवाही के कारण एफओबी के निर्माण कार्य में देरी हो रही है। इस संबंध में बताया जाता है कि नरकटियागंज रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफाॅर्म संख्या से 2 से 3, 4 एवं उतर तरफ बाहर निकलने के लिए एफओबी का विस्तार कार्य नवंबर 2019 में प्रारंभ किया गया था। रेलवे प्रशासन को इस कार्य को पूरा करने के लिए मार्च 2020 का लक्ष्य था लेकिन अभी तक एफओबी का विस्तार कार्य का सिर्फ पिलर और उपरी शेड का एंगल ही बन पाया है।

हालांकि स्थानीय अधिकारियों की माने तों प्लेटफार्म संख्या 2 से 3 एवं बाहर आने वाले जगह पर उपरी कार्य को शीघ्र ही करना था। इधर संबंधित अधिकारियों द्वारा लगभग दो माह से एफओबी का कार्य पूर्ण रुप से बंद कर दिया गया है। जिससे स्थानीय रेल यात्रियों एवं कर्मियों को भी रेल ट्रैक पार कर स्टेशन पहुंचना पड़ता है। इस संबंध में नरकटियागंज के सहायक मंडल अभियंता अखिलेश्वर मिश्र ने बताया कि विभाग में फंड की कमी एवं पर्व को लेकर कार्य बंद था। उन्होंने बताया कि शीघ्र ही कार्य को पुनः प्रारंभ कर दिया जाएगा। मालगाड़ी एवं ट्रैक पार कर स्टेशन आते-जाते हैं यात्री | नरकटियागंज रेलवे स्टेशन पर आने के लिए स्टेशन के उतरी भाग के यात्रियों को मालगाड़ी एवं रेल ट्रैक पार कर रेलवे स्टेशन आना पड़ता है। इस परेशानी को देखते हुए तत्कालीन डीआरएम ने नरकटियागंज में निरीक्षण के दौरान उक्त एफओबी को विस्तार करने का आदेश दिया था। जिसके बाद विभाग द्वारा एफओबी विस्तार के लिए कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया गया है लेकिन धीमी गति से चलने के कारण एफओबी कार्य बिल्कुल अधूरा रह गया है।

