लापरवाही:स्टेशन पर निर्माण के लिए 3 सप्ताह पहले ताेड़ा फर्श, नहीं हाे रहा कार्य

नरकटियागंजएक घंटा पहले
  • यात्रियों को ट्रेन में चढ़ने व उतरने में होती है परेशानी

नरकटियागंज रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगभग तीन सप्ताह से फर्श तोड़ने के बाद भी कार्य नहीं करवाया जा रहा है। फर्श तोड़ने से यात्रियों को ट्रेन में चढ़ने व उतरने में काफी परेशानी होती है। प्लेटफाॅर्म निर्माण में स्थानीय अधिकारी लापरवाही बरतने रहें हैं। इस संबंध में बताया जाता है कि नरकटियागंज रेलवे स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म संख्या 1 पर पुराने फर्श को तोड़कर नए फर्श बनाना था। जिसको लेकर संबंधित अधिकारियों द्वारा प्लेटफार्म के फर्श को कुछ दूर तक तोड़ दिया गया है।

फर्श को तोड़े हुए लगभग तीन सप्ताह से अधिक समय गुजर गया लेकिन फर्श का निर्माण नहीं प्रारंभ किया गया। फर्श निर्माण तोड़ने से ट्रेन में चढ़ने एवं उतरने वाले यात्रियों को अधिक परेशानी होती है। फर्श की यदि शीघ्र ही निर्माण कार्य नहीं कराया गया तो कभी भी अनहोनी हो सकती है। इस संबंध में नरकटियागंज आईओडब्ल्यू महीमा शुक्ला ने बताया कि प्लेटफार्म पर नए फर्श बनाने के लिए पुराने फर्श को तोड़ा गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि निर्माण कार्य प्रारंभ कर दिया गया है।

