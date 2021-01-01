पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नामांकन:नरकटियागंज प्रखंड के 4 पैक्सों का 15 फरवरी को होगा चुनाव, आज से नामांकन

नरकटियागंज2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अाज और 1 व 2 फरवरी को प्रखंड कार्यालय में लिया जाएगा नामांकन

बिहार राज्य निर्वाचन प्राधिकार के आदेश पर नरकटियागंज प्रखंड में 4 पैक्सों पर चुनाव की तिथि निर्धारित कर दी गई है। 15 फरवरी 2021 को मतदान सुबह 6:30 बजे से शाम 4:30 बजे तक होगी। वहीं मतदान के तुरंत पश्चात मतगणना होगी। प्रखंड सहकारिता प्रसार पदाधिकारी पंकज कुमार ने शुक्रवार को इसकी जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि चुनाव के निमित 30 जनवरी यानी आज से नामांकन लिया जाएगा। नामांकन देने की अवधि 30 जनवरी, 1 फरवरी व 2 फरवरी को पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे से अपराह्न 3 बजे तक निर्धारित है। नामांकन के पश्चात संवीक्षा 3 एवं 4 फरवरी को पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे से अपराह्न 3 बजे तक होगी। इसके बाद 6 फरवरी को पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे से अपराह्न 3 बजे तक नाम वापसी एवं अभ्यर्थियों को प्रतीक चिन्ह आवंटित होगा।

जिसके बाद 15 फरवरी को मतदान व मतगणना होगी। 17 फरवरी को निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया की समाप्ति होगी। बता दें कि निर्वाचन को लेकर 15 जनवरी 2021 को हीं सूचना का प्रकाशन किया गया था। नरकटियागंज प्रखंड के जिन 4 पैक्सों का चुनाव होना है, उनमें गोखुला, केहुनिया रोआरी, हरदीटेढ़ा व भसुरारी पैक्स शामिल है। बीसीओ पंकज कुमार ने बताया कि कोरोना गाइडलाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए पैक्स चुनाव के निमित प्रत्येक बूथ पर अधिकतम 450 मतदाता हीं शामिल होंगे। 4 पैक्स के चुनाव के लिए कुल 18 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। इनमें हरदीटेढ़ा में 5 बूथ, केहुनिया रोआरी में 5, गोखुला व भसुरारी में 4 बूथ बनाए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में इजराइली दूतावास के पास ब्लास्ट, आज गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पहुंचेंगे किसान और अगले साल GDP में 11% ग्रोथ की उम्मीद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser